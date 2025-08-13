Built to Scale: Why FYZICAL's Flexible Franchise Models Are Attracting Growth-Minded Entrepreneurs

In the world of franchising, flexibility is power, and scalability is king. Entrepreneurs looking to grow within a proven, recession-resistant industry are increasingly turning to FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers, a physical therapy franchise designed to meet the needs of single-unit owners, multi-unit investors, and master franchisees looking to build regional empires.

Unlike many franchise systems that offer a one-size-fits-all approach, FYZICAL delivers a dynamic, performance-driven, flexible franchise model engineered for scalable, sustainable growth. Whether you’re a physical therapist, an entrepreneur, or a seasoned franchisee ready to scale, FYZICAL equips you with field-tested systems, high-demand territories, and the strategic support you need to scale faster and smarter.

A Booming Market, A Better Model

The $65.4B physical therapy industry is expanding rapidly, driven by the aging population, rising demand for evidence-based fall prevention therapies, and growing market for specialized services like balance, vestibular, and pelvic health therapy. While demand surges, few models offer the infrastructure and operational depth to scale with it.

But FYZICAL’s approach is rewriting the rulebook.

As a brand that owns and operates its own physical therapy clinics, FYZICAL doesn’t just sell franchises—it validates its proven business model every day with data-driven treatment protocols, scalable franchise models, and everyday outcomes that drive measurable growth and meaningful impact.

With its proprietary Balance Paradigm, diversified revenue streams, and enterprise-level support infrastructure, FYZICAL empowers entrepreneurs to build efficiently and expand strategically. Whether opening a single clinic or developing an entire region, franchisees gain the clinical and operational expertise to scale effectively and elevate patient care while growing sustainable, revenue-generating enterprises.

Explore how three franchisee groups leveraged FYZICAL’s models to build robust, profitable enterprises.

Scaling Up: How One Clinic Turned into a Thriving Multi-Unit Business

Jayne and Noel Thomas never set out to become multi-unit owners. As a registered dietitian and a licensed physical therapist, their initial goal was to own one high-performing clinic, enough to combine their talents and create something of their own. What sealed the deal wasn’t just the business model but how deeply FYZICAL’s purpose and vision resonated with them.

“When we connected with FYZICAL, their values and philosophy all matched ours. It was so seamless that we actually thought, ‘Is this too good to be true? How can everything feel this perfect?’”

After opening their first FYZICAL location, profitability came rapidly—faster than expected. After just six weeks, the clinic was already in the black, thanks to FYZICAL’s unmatched support and systems built for success.

“We broke even with our first location in a month and a half,” said Jayne. “At the three-month mark, we had to hire our first physical therapist (outside Noel). To have broken even at the month-and-a-half mark and profit after that was huge for us, because it was the scariest thing in the world as first-time business owners to put that much into this business.”

That early success wasn’t luck—it resulted from an established growth model and the strategic systems FYZCIAL put into place to help their clinic thrive from day one.

“FYZICAL has all the frameworks, successful algorithms, and the tools to make a practice run successfully from a business standpoint,” said Noel.

“I didn’t know the metrics that applied to this space,” said Jayne. “It would have taken me 10 years to figure all this out on my own. All of the information was golden to me.”

What began as a plan for a single clinic quickly evolved into a multi-unit growth strategy. With FYZICAL’s robust training, operational guidance, and turnkey marketing engine, Jayne left her long-standing corporate hospital role less than two years after opening their first clinic—just in time to launch their second, acquire a third, and be named FYZICAL’s 2025 Franchisee of the Year.

“We were absolutely convinced we’d be one and done,” said Jayne. “If you’re going to open one, you should seriously consider doing more, because it’s not double the work. Once that’s up and running, opening additional clinics is relatively easy.”

For Jayne and Noel, FYZICAL didn’t just change their trajectory—it gave them the platform to build a multi-unit business and multiply their impact. And being their own bosses wasn’t just empowering; it was more profitable.

“The profit potential with FYZICAL was far greater than anything we could expect working for someone else,” she said.

“This is the key to our family’s future.”

From Struggling Operation to Scalable Success: How FYZICAL Powers Multi-Unit Growth

Before FYZICAL, Robert Roten, PT, COMT, and Leslie Glenn, PT, COMT, were seasoned practitioners facing a harsh reality. Despite decades of clinical experience, their clinic was underperforming, and their margins were shrinking.

“I had been looking at our numbers for years and watching a negative trend—but I didn’t know what to do about it,” said Leslie.

That changed the moment they partnered with FYZICAL.

More than just a healthcare franchise, FYZICAL’s expansion model delivered a clear business roadmap, complete with real-time KPIs, benchmark analytics, and proven strategies for multi-unit success.

FYZICAL’s wraparound support, combined with in-person training, business education, expert guidance, and tactical execution from day one, enabled Robert and Leslie to build a thriving business.

“When I heard FYZICAL’s business model laid out, it clicked,” Leslie said. “We began to learn about FYZICAL's Vital Statistics, benchmarks, the departmental business model, and the shared success of FYZICAL clinics. I looked at Robert and said, "This model works, and it answers every question we've not known how to address."

“From the beginning, we were educated and supported,” said Robert. “We learned the business model, how to schedule patients effectively, how to run the practice—it just kept building from there.”

Their transformation started with education, but it unlocked a new level of something bigger: growth. FYZICAL’s education program helps therapists grow through continuing education, additional certifications, and expert-led training. As a core pillar, it drives clinical excellence across every specialty they offer.

"Once we joined FYZICAL, our clinical world expanded dramatically,” said Robert. “We became vestibular therapists, pelvic health therapists, concussion-certified therapists... helping patients with dizziness, pelvic floor dysfunction, neurological conditions, and more."

With FYZICAL’s infrastructure behind them, they’ve grown from a single clinic with a small team to two high-performing clinics supported by 17 team members—and they’re just getting started.

“That kind of growth didn’t just happen,” Leslie said. “It happened because we found the right partner in FYZICAL and finally had the support and infrastructure to build something sustainable.”

During the early ramp-up phase of their second clinic, the Director of Performance Marketing developed a targeted growth plan and a two-day on-site consultation with a marketing expert.

“A few days later, he sent us a full-blown action plan,” Leslie recalled. “Since then, our marketing has improved month over month. The clinic was in the black this past June,” she said.

“That’s not a coincidence.”

For Robert and Leslie, FYZICAL delivered a solution for long-term success.

“FYZICAL gave us the structure and support to grow,” said Robert. “It allowed us to expand our services, grow our team, and open a second clinic. None of that would have been possible without the model.”

“For the first time in years, I felt like I had an achievable, viable path forward in the business,” said Leslie. “I finally knew where I was going. I knew what was waiting for me if I executed,” she said.

“And that made all the difference.”

Purpose-Driven Expansion, Engineered for Scale

For Wil Putt, franchising wasn’t the next move, but the strategic one. A seasoned entrepreneur with a strong business pedigree, Wil never intended to enter healthcare. But after losing a loved one to complications from a preventable fall, FYZICAL’s mission hit home with FYZICAL’s proprietary Balance Paradigm.

I remember telling my wife, “I don’t think I’ve ever received a louder or clearer signal from the universe about what I need to do.”

What began as a high-potential investment quickly became a Master Franchise commitment to bring specialized balance therapy and fall prevention to Middle Tennessee.

Today, Wil owns two clinics—with plans to grow to 20—and leads his region alongside his Clinical Director and business partner, Dr. Amir Hakim. Together, they’re building a high-performance franchise network fueled by operational discipline, clinical leadership, and a shared belief in FYZICAL’s long-term value.

“I tell people we’re in the longevity business,” Wil says. “We’re not just treating patients—we’re extending lives and building something that can scale with purpose.”

That’s the core of FYZICAL’s Master Franchise opportunity: a platform for expansion, built on shared infrastructure, repeatable systems, and a track record of performance. Master Franchisees like Wil aren’t just opening clinics—they’re building networks, growing regions, and unlocking enterprise value.

“What drives me is what I’ve experienced in the clinic—getting to know patients personally and seeing our direct impact in this community,” said Putt. “That shifted everything. It became less about the number and more about the reach.”

“So now the question is, where can we go next to extend that impact? How can we help a broadening segment of our community, Love Their Lives?”

For those already rooted in healthcare, FYZICAL offers more than a path forward—it’s a lifeline.

Just ask Master Franchisee Jerry Yarborough.

A PTA-turned-practice owner, Jerry rebuilt his business after battling a life-altering illness—and again after a tornado leveled his clinic the night before FYZICAL’s national conference. The FYZICAL network responded immediately, with funding, guidance, and boots-on-the-ground support.

“They helped us rebuild. Financially. Emotionally. In ways I can’t even list,” Jerry says. “FYZICAL isn’t just a business partner. They’re my family.”

Since joining the brand, Jerry has scaled from one overwhelmed location doing $300K in revenue to a nine-clinic operation generating over $5.5 million annually.

He credits FYZICAL’s support—and the unmatched peer network—with helping him build something far more sustainable than solo ownership.

“I wholeheartedly believe that everyone in corporate wants to help every franchisee to be as successful as they can. It’s not just about money; it’s about making a difference in people’s lives.”

“We are a family here to support each other in every single aspect of our businesses. We all want to learn, grow, and do better. We’re in this together. I’m not alone, like I was before I joined.”

That shared sense of purpose—and the backing to achieve it—cemented Jerry’s commitment to the long haul.

“Would I do it again? 1000% yes. As long as they’re around, I’m going to be there with them, thick and thin, no matter what.”

His advice to potential investors?

“If someone is thinking about joining FYZICAL,” he says, “I would say: HURRY UP. Your business is not going to get where you want it to be without this kind of support.”

Every FYZICAL model—Single, Multi, or Master—is built to scale with and long-term value at every level. When you’re opening one clinic or developing an entire region, the opportunity is now. Claim your territory before it’s gone!