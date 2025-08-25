America's Next Hottest Sandwich Franchise
Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe is redefining what growth looks like in the QSR industry. With stores now open across seven states and more territories coming online, the brand is scaling fast on the strength of craveable recipes, clean ingredients, and a system designed for franchisee success.
A Brand with Purpose
Pickleman’s isn’t following the same path as tone-deaf legacy brands serving food that doesn’t serve our communities. Instead, the brand is setting a new standard:
- Proprietary Artisan Bread using seven real ingredients
- No Antibiotics Ever (NAE) chicken and pulled pork
- Organic and non-GMO beverage options
- Proprietary sauces and housemade dressings
- Scratch-made cookies using real butter
With higher quality food and unique flavors, its cafes serve food that guests crave and their franchisees feel good about serving to their family and friends. The kind of combination that creates loyal customers and long-term growth for franchisees.
Vision Backed by Action
Pickleman’s growth isn’t an accident. The brand has secured commercial capital, assembled an advisory board of industry experts, and will soon announce two new executives to help lead the next phase of expansion. These strategic moves reflect the vision of founder Doug Stritzel and his commitment to building not just another franchise system, but a system that’s sure to be one of the next great legacy brands.
Built for Franchisees
Behind the growth is a system designed to help owners succeed. Pickleman’s offers efficient operations, strong vendor partnerships, a franchisee training program and a culture that makes it easier for franchisees to focus on what matters most: growing their businesses and serving their communities.
With record growth on the horizon, a loyal customer base, and leadership that’s investing in the future, Pickleman’s is one of America’s most exciting franchise opportunities.
Pickleman’s: Craveable. Clean. Built to Last.
SPONSORED BY:
Pickleman's Gourment Cafe
Pickleman’s has carved an untouchable market with an artisan approach. We source clean and delicious ingredients in our products and do it with a "Whole Lotta Love" for real food, our customers and our franchisees. Learn More
