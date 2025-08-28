HomeWell Care Services Franchise Leads the Way in Soaring Senior Care Market

As one of the nation’s fastest-growing nonmedical home care franchises, HomeWell Care Services is making its presence known as an industry leader and a trusted, innovative brand—with heart.

With over 100 agencies serving territories in 37 states and a people-first approach embedded into its franchise culture, HomeWell continues to expand its national footprint and network of owners. Its proven model is empowering franchise owners to succeed in a high-demand industry projected to exceed $800 million by 2032.

“The catalyst behind HomeWell’s growth has always been our culture—one built on compassion and trust,” says Crystal Franz, CEO of HomeWell Franchising. “For more than two decades, we’ve prided ourselves on being a people-first brand. These values guide the care our agencies provide to families and resonate throughout our system—from the support of our corporate office to our dedicated franchise owners and the selfless caregivers who bring our mission to life each day.”

From Humble Beginnings to a National Brand

HomeWell’s story began in 1996 when founder Joshua Hoffman, a dedicated home care professional in Seattle, saw firsthand the power of compassionate, personalized in-home help for seniors. What started as a caregiver’s calling has evolved into a modern, collaborative franchise network—now headquartered in Texas—with a reputation for excellence.

Along the way, the brand has never wavered from its commitment to whole-person care, expanding its mission to include anyone needing extra support—whether recovering from surgery, managing a chronic condition, or simply wanting to maintain independence at home.

Today, HomeWell is accelerating strategic growth, following a banner 2024 with $100 million in system-wide revenue and 138% growth since 2020. And 2025 is proving to be another landmark year: signings are outpacing last year’s record, agency openings are up, and new national partnerships are expanding services for families. Through Q2, system revenue reached $78.6 million (20%+ YoY), with 2025 on track to potentially approach $180 million in system revenue by the end of the year. (For more on HomeWell’s 2025 progress: HomeWell Franchising Sets Mid-Year Milestones with More Growth Ahead - HomeWellCareServices)

Looking ahead, the brand plans to expand to 150 franchises by 2026, fueled by happy franchisees, visionary leadership, and a flurry of industry accolades, including:

Top Franchise for 2025 for the fourth consecutive year (Franchise Business Review)

A Franchise 500®️ company – 5 consecutive years; also Top Franchises under $100K & Fastest-Growing Franchises (Entrepreneur Magazine)

An Inc. 5000 company– 5 consecutive years; only 3.6% of all-time honorees achieve this

Best of Home Care Endorsed National Provider —2nd Consecutive Year (Activated Insights)

A Franchise Blueprint for Success

For entrepreneurs seeking a rewarding opportunity in a booming market, HomeWell hits home.

“We’re welcoming new owners each month—entrepreneurs who aren’t just looking for a business opportunity; they are searching for a meaningful way to make a difference in their communities,” says Mike Condon, HomeWell’s Vice President of Franchise Development. “We take pride in equipping them with the tools, training, and support they need to build something lasting and truly leave their mark.”

Franchisees can count on a winning roadmap and comprehensive support at every step, with:

Personalized one-on-one coaching from experienced business consultants.

Customizable marketing materials and a wide range of sales tools and resources

Signature programs like GoHomeWell, SureStep, and LEAP

Learning Lab, an award-winning training platform for caregivers and franchisees.

HomeWell’s Franchisee Advisory Council, fostering insights, collaboration, and community.



The Future of HomeWell and Home Care

With 10,000 Americans turning 65 every day, HomeWell stands primed to meet the surging demand for high-quality home care, at a time when 90% of seniors hope to age in place.

The company is investing in technology, training, and market expansion, with a clear goal of becoming the nation's top non-medical home care provider.

HomeWell is committed to making franchise ownership accessible with discounted franchisee fees for veterans and a zero initial franchise fee option for qualified candidates.

Don't miss out on the chance to join a fast-growing, purpose-driven brand. Learn more today when you head to homewellfranchising.com.