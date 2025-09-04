Camp Run-A-Mutt: Inspiring Dog Lovers to Become Thriving Franchise Owners

Camp Run-A-Mutt franchise owners Brandi Ormerod and Michael Siblik didn’t just stumble into the pet care industry—they built their dream around it.

What began as a shared love for dogs has evolved into a thriving business as franchisees of Camp-Run-A-Mutt, a revolutionary cage-free daycare and boarding brand.

For Brandi, an academic researcher specializing in animal cognition, and Michael, a logistics and operations expert, the 2018 decision to open Camp Run-A-Mutt-Gainesville, Florida, was deeply personal. They were inspired by their late husky-lab mix, Jasper, to find a safe, stress-free place—and ultimately a winning franchise investment—where dogs could feel at home while their owners were away.

The husband-and-wife team found a perfect partner in Camp Run-A-Mutt. The brand’s crate-free philosophy stood out, along with innovative strategies like Mutt Cams (letting pet parents check in on their pups anytime), splash ponds, and other dog-friendly water features at every location.

“The second we spoke with the leadership team, we knew this was different,” Michael recalls. “They weren’t just selling a franchise; they were offering a proven system with heart.”

The Camp Run-A-Mutt Advantage: Built-In Support for Success

Brandi and Michael credit Camp Run-A-Mutt’s proven blueprint for providing a clear road map to franchise success. Comprehensive support includes:

The corporate team is there at every step from site selection to buildout design and ongoing operations. Marketing & Branding: Professionally managed social media, SEO, and merchandise help franchisees hit the ground running.

“Camp Run-A-Mutt’s entrepreneurial resources take care of so much of the heavy lifting that would be extremely time-consuming or costly for an independent business owner to manage,” Brandi says. “Their professional marketing and client engagement strategies get people excited about the brand before you even open your doors.”

Camp Run-A-Mutt’s reputation for high-quality, community-focused care has drawn clients to their location from as far as Atlanta and Miami, adds Brandi. Proof that word travels fast when dogs are happy.

More Than a Business—A Community Mission

Camp Run-A-Mutt franchisees are encouraged to give back; a core value Brandi and Michael have wholeheartedly embraced.

As pet parents to six rescue dogs, they’ve made it their mission to support animal welfare initiatives and their clients, whom they affectionately call the “CRAMily” (Camp Run-A-Mutt + family).

When a local shelter faced a distemper outbreak, they stepped in to foster more than a dozen dogs and launched a “Dog Day Out” program, where volunteers brought shelter pups to Camp for playtime—helping them get adopted faster.

“Now we work with local rescues to provide short-term foster care, take lots of cute pictures of the pups playing, and help them find forever homes,” Brandi says. “We also support pet-friendly businesses in any way we can.”

Multiple Revenue Streams, Maximum Growth

With daycare, boarding, grooming, training, and retail under one roof, Camp Run-A-Mutt offers franchisees multiple revenue streams in the booming pet industry.

“Growing your business feels easy when you love what you do,” Michael says. “We love the concept, the leadership, and our clients—it’s more than a business; it’s a way of life.”

Ready to join the pack? Camp Run-A-Mutt is looking to expand nationwide with true dog lovers.