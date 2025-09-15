How Hungry Howie's Product Innovation Fuels Franchise Growth

For more than 50 years, Hungry Howie’s has earned a reputation as a trailblazer in the pizza space, not only through quality, value, and service but through relentless product innovation that helps franchisees thrive. From introducing Flavored Crust® pizza to launching crave-worthy new items that tap into changing consumer tastes, Hungry Howie’s empowers franchise owners with tools to stand out, attract new customers, and build lasting loyalty.

At the heart of Hungry Howie’s success is a belief that product innovation isn’t just about new flavors, it’s a franchise growth strategy. The brand has a legacy rooted in creativity and differentiation, and it continues to roll out fresh, exciting offerings that keep both guests and franchisees coming back for more.

The most recent example is the launch of Detroit-style pizza, a deep-dish masterpiece that’s capturing customer attention across the country. Staying true to its Motor City roots while adding a Hungry Howie’s twist, this version features a thick, airy crust, caramelized edges of 100% mozzarella, and the sauce on top. It’s big, bold, and unmistakably Hungry Howie’s.

But Hungry Howie’s innovation isn’t just found in the kitchen. The brand ensures every product launch is franchise-friendly and supported by experienced marketing and public relations teams. Operational training and promotional assets allow franchisees to confidently execute new menu items. That means owners don’t just get something new to sell, they get an opportunity to drive growth with a national brand behind them.

“As a 50-year-old brand steeped in experience, our proven business model continues to deliver results,” said Steve Clough, Vice President of Franchise Development. “We’re excited about the strong pipeline of new franchise opportunities that’s building momentum, and there’s no better time to join Hungry Howie’s than right now.”

As the inventor of Flavored Crust® pizza, Hungry Howie’s has never stopped pushing the envelope. This past August, the brand celebrated the first-ever National Flavored Crust® Day, commemorating 40 years of crust creativity with bold fan engagement and the launch of a new limited-time flavor: Sweet Heat Bacon. This new crust combines smoky bacon with a touch of spice, offering a savory kick that perfectly complements Hungry Howie’s lineup.

National Flavored Crust® Day wasn’t just a celebration; it was a brand-building moment that delivered measurable value to franchisees. From in-store giveaways and a Detroit-based tattoo pop-up to the launch of the Secret Crust Society on Instagram and a custom Spotify playlist, the campaign created major buzz and deepened customer connection. Events like this show that Hungry Howie’s is more than a pizza brand—it’s a flavor movement, and franchisees are on the front lines of its success.

Hungry Howie’s continually presents a menu that reflects customer demand, drives ticket averages, and supports long-term profitability for operators. With more than 500 locations in 21 states, the brand’s ability to scale innovation with consistency and excellence gives franchisees confidence that they’re part of a system designed to win.

Whether it’s the next crave-worthy crust or a deep-dish innovation like Detroit-style pizza, Hungry Howie’s keeps franchisees ahead of the competition. And with more marketing resources, tech tools, and community-building campaigns than ever before, it’s clear the brand is committed to helping its franchise network grow.

The message is clear for prospective franchisees: Hungry Howie’s isn’t just a pizza chain—it’s a proven partner in success. With flavor as a competitive edge and innovation as a core value, the future is bright, bold, and deliciously rewarding. Ready to join the brand that’s rewriting the rules of pizza? There’s never been a better time to bring Hungry Howie’s to your community. Visit Hungry Howie’s Franchising for more information.