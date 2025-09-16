Checkers & Rally's Entering a Bold New Era: Why Now Is the Time to Franchise

For decades, Checkers & Rally’s has been known for its bold flavors, craveable food, and iconic double drive-thru model. Now, the brand is going bigger and bolder than ever before. Under the leadership of President and CEO Chris Tebben, Checkers & Rally’s is embarking on a new journey that’s blending a fresh rebranding, operational innovation, and strategic growth to create a unique opportunity for franchisees.

Tebben joined the company in September 2024 and brought with him a clear mission to modernize the guest experience and restore the challenger personality that originally made Checkers & Rally’s stand out. The strategy includes revitalizing the brand through updated marketing and remodels, simplifying the guest experience with streamlined menus and upgraded tech, and transforming unit economics by lowering costs and improving site selection.

“We lost sight of what made Checkers & Rally’s different,” Tebben said. “This turnaround is about restoring that edge—bold flavors, unbeatable value, and the double drive-thru convenience that keeps guests coming back.”

The results speak for themselves. The introduction of a snappy new logo was followed by the launch of the “This Eats Different” campaign and the $4 Unbeatable Meal Deal. The brand recorded a 5.6% increase in sales and an 8.8% jump in transactions since May. Checkers & Rally’s not only captured a larger share of consumer spending but also outpaced the broader QSR category, proving its renewed edge resonates with guests.

The brand has also upgraded its ordering app. For the first time in years, customers can enjoy a true ordering app that is seamlessly integrated into the loyalty program—making it easier than ever for customers to unlock rewards, explore craveable menu items, and place orders right from their phones. Select customers will get early access in mid-September, with a full rollout by September 26.

Marketing and branding capture attention, but the real engine of long-term growth lies in smarter operations. One way that’s being accomplished is through the rollout of a new reimaging campaign and prototype restaurant that will help operators cut costs and build margins. Checkers & Rally’s plans to reimage 10–20 locations in 2025, followed by another 60 locations in 2026. This rollout represents not just expansion, but a reimagining of what growth looks like in the quick-service restaurant space—nimble, efficient, and highly scalable.

The company made another key move this year with the appointment of a new Chief Supply Officer, Gina Rendar, who is working on expanding and optimizing the brand’s distribution network. By building a larger, more efficient supply chain, Checkers & Rally’s can ensure better consistency across markets, control costs, and maintain the kind of quality that keeps guests loyal. This investment in infrastructure reinforces the brand’s commitment to both profitability and operational excellence for its franchisees.

For multi-unit franchisees and other entrepreneurs considering a QSR investment, timing is everything. Checkers & Rally’s is offering an opportunity backed by proven brand recognition, award-winning support systems, and fresh momentum. Franchisees benefit from flexible formats, industry-leading training, and the ability to develop units in a smaller footprint than competitors—an advantage that lowers barriers to entry and speeds time to profitability.

With more than 700 restaurants already open and targeted expansion in markets like Wisconsin, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Southern California, Las Vegas, Florida, and South Carolina, the stage is set for growth. The combination of a revitalized brand identity, innovative store design, expanded supply chain, and strong unit economics positions Checkers & Rally’s as one of the most exciting franchise opportunities in today’s QSR landscape.

