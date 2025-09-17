Ziggi's Coffee Celebrates Educators and School Staff with Free Drink Day

On Monday, September 8th, 2025, Ziggi’s Coffee locations nationwide opened their doors with gratitude, offering a free 16oz drink of choice to more than 13,000 educators and school district employees. This special day was dedicated to recognizing and thanking the teachers, administrators, and staff who dedicate themselves to shaping our future generations.

“Educators play such a vital role in every community, and this is one small way we can show our appreciation for all they do,” said Brandon Knudsen, Co-Founder and CEO of Ziggi’s Coffee.

This opportunity highlights Ziggi’s ongoing commitment to community involvement – a value deeply embedded across its franchise network. From teacher appreciation events to local fundraisers and partnerships, Ziggi’s franchise owners regularly find unique ways to give back to the neighborhoods they serve.

“Our franchisees are passionate about being more than just a local coffee shop,” Knudsen continued. “They’re dedicated to supporting the people who support their communities every day.”

As Ziggi’s continues to grow across the nation, its focus remains on building meaningful connections and making a positive impact. To learn more about bringing Ziggi’s to your community, visit ziggiscoffee.com/franchise.