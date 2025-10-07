WellBiz Brands is Powering Growth in Beauty and Wellness Franchising

The beauty and wellness industry is booming and entrepreneurs are taking notice. With U.S. wellness spending surpassing $500 billion annually and global projections estimating $3 trillion by 2032, the sector represents one of the most resilient, high-growth opportunities available today. WellBiz Brands, a five-brand franchise portfolio company, is leading the way.

“The beauty and wellness industry continues to demonstrate strong growth and profitability and these figures make it clear. This is one of the most resilient, high-growth sectors for entrepreneurs,” says James Franks, senior vice president of franchise growth at WellBiz Brands.

The WellBiz portfolio includes Drybar, Amazing Lash Studio, Radiant Waxing, Elements Massage, and Fitness Together. Each brand serves a different consumer touchpoint, and together they form a unique and powerful portfolio designed around the “mass affluent” female consumer, a demographic that consistently drives demand in self-care and beauty, says Franks.

“Our brands create a trusted ecosystem of wellness and beauty experiences. This gives franchisees opportunities to grow across multiple brands, while customers enjoy a seamless and high-value journey,” Franks explains.

WellBiz Brands has expanded strategically over the past decade, growing from 300 to more than 750 locations and increasing systemwide sales from $200 million to $550 million annually. Key additions, including Drybar and Radiant Waxing, were intentional moves to diversify services and strengthen franchisee opportunities.

“We’ve grown by adding brands that enhance our offerings and reflect evolving consumer trends. This ensures relevance for our clients and multiple revenue streams for franchisees,” says Franks.

Another unique distinction for WellBiz Brands is its shared infrastructure and economies of scale. Franchisees benefit from centralized marketing, cross-brand campaigns, bulk purchasing power, and robust training programs.

“Our shared infrastructure allows franchisees to tap into resources that single-brand systems can’t match,” notes Franks “economies of scale that lower costs and drive more effective growth across all brands.”

Furthermore, the brand’s proprietary WellBizONE platform integrates scheduling, guest engagement, and operational management into one easy-to-use system, providing real-time insights that improve both performance and client retention.

WellBiz Brands leverages membership and subscription models to build predictable, recurring revenue. Whether it’s a massage package, lash refill membership, or regular hair service, the structure fosters loyalty while ensuring steady growth.

“Automated scheduling and recurring memberships create consistency and convenience for clients, while giving franchisees a steady, predictable revenue stream,” says Franks.

WellBiz Brands offers investors proven models, strong consumer demand, and a supportive culture that empowers franchisees to thrive. With more than 750 studios today, the organization is just beginning to tap into the vast open space available in the beauty and wellness industry.

“What excites me most is the whitespace ahead. The opportunity to grow with us, whether as a single-unit owner or a multi-brand operator, is extraordinary,” says Franks.

For entrepreneurs seeking a competitive edge in a booming sector, WellBiz Brands offers the portfolio, infrastructure, and growth potential to deliver lasting success. Find out more about the opportunities at wellbizbrands.com/franchise-opportunities.