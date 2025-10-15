Engineered for Growth: How FYZICAL's Franchise Models Empower Entrepreneurs at Every Level

The most successful growth-minded entrepreneurs know sustainable profitability doesn’t come from one-size-fits-all systems; it comes from models engineered to evolve and scale.

They seek flexibility, scalability, and support they can trust. That’s precisely what FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers delivers: single-unit, multi-unit, and Master Franchise opportunities powered by best-in-class training, comprehensive support, data-driven systems, and a track record of success.

Positioned within a $65 billion, recession-resistant healthcare industry, FYZICAL equips performance-focused owners with the structure, expertise, and ongoing guidance to scale faster, operate smarter, and make a lasting impact while transforming patient lives.

Across the country, FYZICAL franchisees are showing what’s possible when purpose meets performance—and when proven support meets a system engineered for growth.

Master Franchisees Rob and Gennifer Svitek are scaling across their territory through FYZICAL’s Master Franchise framework, leveraging FYZICAL’s established infrastructure and world-class support to build a regional network of thriving clinics.

Multi-unit owner Juan Ferrer Garay harnessed FYZICAL’s Marketing Suite, a data-driven marketing engine built for scale, to accelerate growth and turn brand strategy into measurable patient demand from day one.

And longtime clinicians—and 2025 FYZICAL Franchisee of the Year Finalists—Leslie Glenn, PT, COMT, and Robert Roten, PT, COMT, turned a struggling independent clinic into a thriving enterprise through FYZICAL’s business systems and ongoing support.

Each story reveals the same truth—no matter where you start, growth isn’t just possible—it’s predictable.

Scaling Impact with FYZICAL’s Master Franchise Model

For Rob and Gennifer Svitek, FYZICAL’s Master Franchise model offered the kind of opportunity every entrepreneur hopes to find: a scalable business with multi-layered income, built-in infrastructure, and the support to grow with impact and intention.

Two things drew them in: a deeply personal connection and a franchise model built on exceptional support.

“When our son was 13, he was having balance issues,” said Gennifer. After months of uncertainty, they learned their son had Chiari malformation, where the brain extends into the spinal canal.

“We went through a year of physical therapy before his surgery and another year after,” she said. “Then Rob’s brother was diagnosed with MS, and we saw firsthand the neurological benefits FYZICAL’s Balance Program could offer.”

“So, we started looking at franchises, and when we found FYZICAL, we said, ‘This makes so much sense,’” she said.

“There have to be so many more people feeling the same way.”

But it wasn’t just FYZICAL’s mission that inspired them; it was the strength and sophistication of the system behind it. “The support that we saw with FYZICAL headquarters on the marketing and operations side—the amount of KPIs they have, the way they track the system, and the training—was really attractive to us,” said Rob.

“FYZICAL is a brand that owns its own clinics,” he said. “They test new ideas there first. They’re much different than any other physical therapy clinics we’ve seen.”

“When we saw how much care and thought went into designing the clinics—and the innovation built into the Balance Program—it really stood out.”

“And the real estate, finding the right space and the right metrics in terms of size and revenue per square foot, had already been figured out through many years of FYZICAL being in operation,” he said. “We were able to take that knowledge, work with the HQ team, and find an ideal location for what we wanted to do.”

He added, “There’s so much support on the clinical side as well. FYZICAL has expertise in balance, pelvic, orthopedic, and other niche markets. For us as non-PTs, being able to call HQ or other franchisees has been a big plus.”

“The amount of support that we got was unbelievable,” added Gennifer. “Our schedule was set for us every day of the week. They really took the guesswork out of it. And I loved that they gave us the option to think outside the box if we didn’t want to use those resources. They made it very simple and seamless.”

That hands-on support gave them the confidence to scale quickly.

“The Master Franchise agreement allowed us to take what was being offered to a niche market and mass-produce it within our territory,” added Rob. “The economics just made sense.”

For entrepreneurs like the Sviteks, FYZICAL’s infrastructure was a game-changer. “Marketing wasn’t second nature to us,” said Rob. “To be able to call HQ and have them tell us how to get the clinic operational and profitable as soon as possible—that was huge.”

“That allows us to help other clinics in our territory to show them the way and let them know that they have a lot of support.”

That sense of partnership runs deep. “Going into business for yourself is a scary situation anyway,” said Gennifer. “So, to have such an awesome company standing behind you that has all the answers—it’s really a no-brainer to take that leap of faith and go into business with them.”

Their commitment to FYZICAL’s mission continues to grow with every new clinic, patient, and partnership. “As Master Franchisees, we’re able to bring in more patients and give more people access to this technology,” said Rob. “Patients tell us, ‘We’ve tried everything.’ They’re so happy to find something different, and they get better. Many of them had almost given up hope.”

“The thought of working with other entrepreneurs to help their vision come to fruition was exciting,” added Gennifer. “When you find something you’re passionate about, you want to share it.”

“In the next five years, we want a combination of additional clinics of our own and new clinics owned by other entrepreneurs in our territory,” said Rob. “By opening more clinics, we’ll help more patients, grow our profitability, and help other business owners

live their entrepreneurial dream.”

Driving Growth from Day One with FYZICAL’s Marketing Suite

When Juan Ferrer Garay opened his FYZICAL clinic in Wilson, North Carolina, he set out to build more than a clinic; he set out to create a business that blended purpose with performance. His goal was to give patients access to breakthrough treatment and life-changing outcomes they couldn’t find anywhere else.

That mission was personal: Juan’s father suffers from balance disorders, and witnessing the limited options for care revealed a gap he was determined to close.

A seasoned marketer with 20 years of experience, Juan also knew that turning that vision into reality required early momentum: measurable patient volume, brand credibility, and a dependable growth engine from day one.

That’s why, before even opening his doors, he volunteered to pilot FYZICAL’s Marketing Suite—a comprehensive platform of integrated campaigns and ready-to-localize assets that guide owners through every phase of clinic growth. For Juan, the results were immediate.

In his first month, his clinic had 222 scheduled patient visits. Within six months, the clinic was serving 750 patients—proof of how quickly FYZICAL’s Marketing Suite can translate strategy into measurable success.

“With Marketing Suite, you get step-by-step guidance on building your marketing story—from Pre-Opening to Coming Soon to your first field deliveries—making it incredibly valuable,” he said. “It provides clear direction on communicating key messages, tapping into resources, and maximizing impact through community outreach.”

“Knowing what’s available and how to replicate the successful strategies used in FYZICAL’s Corporate Clinics was a huge time-saver,” he said.

“In short, it eliminates the legwork and ensures you’re not reinventing the wheel on a winning strategy.”

Juan’s success wasn’t just about numbers; it was about velocity—how fast Marketing Suite positioned FYZICAL as a trusted, recognized name in his market. Instead of testing unproven ads or relying on trial-and-error messaging, he plugged into a data-driven system that let him focus on what mattered most: delivering exceptional patient care.

“Marketing Suite is a tremendously good guide that takes a lot of the growing pains out of marketing,” he said.

“It accelerates the process, shortens the time to market, and provides a clear, consistent storyboard for delivering the right message.”

The acceleration built more than volume—it built trust. Patients recognized the brand. Referring physicians saw results. Within months, his clinic was named “Best Physical Therapy Clinic in Wilson” by BusinessRate, an award driven by patient reviews and community reputation.

“Marketing Suite allowed me to deliver a more focused message rather than manage everything independently,” he said. “It allowed me to invest strategically rather than spread my resources too thin and rely on trial and error to determine what would work.”

Even with a strong marketing background, Juan credits FYZICAL’s systems and support team for helping him scale intelligently, not just rapidly. He worked closely with corporate marketing leaders to refine strategies and sustain momentum.

For Juan, FYZICAL proved that when strategic marketing meets clinical innovation, growth becomes sustainable—and brand authority inevitable.

“Why rethink the process when something clearly works? The assets have proven to be successful. If there’s a success story there that works, leverage it.”

And at the heart of it all, his takeaway is simple:

“If you want to hit the ground running and have a stronger story than your competitors,” he said, “you’ve got to do this.”

“Marketing Suite isn’t just about streamlining the process; it’s about impact.”

From Struggling Practice to Scalable Success

For 2025 FYZICAL Franchisee of the Year Finalists Leslie Glenn, PT, COMT, and Robert Roten, PT, COMT, the dream of entrepreneurship was rooted in a shared vision to serve their community and build something of their own.

Seasoned clinicians but first-time entrepreneurs, they opened their private practice in 2004 with a foundation of shared values, faith, and a commitment to patient care.

But the reality of running a business without formal business training began to take its toll. Margins tightened. Stress mounted. And the passion that once fueled them began to fade.

“I had been looking at our numbers for years and watching a negative trend,” said Leslie, “but I didn’t know what to do about it. I had honestly been thinking about an exit strategy.”

That turning point came when FYZICAL entered the picture—not as a franchise system, but as the business partner they didn’t know they needed.

“From the very beginning—starting with FYZICAL College—we were educated and supported,” said Robert. “We learned the business model, how to schedule patients effectively, and how to run the practice. It just kept building from there.”

“There was a proven onboarding strategy, and a clear sequence—a system,” said Leslie. “I didn’t have to invent anything. I just had to execute. If you give me direction, I’ll follow through.”

“I walked away knowing, ‘I don’t have to do this alone anymore,’” she said.

FYZICAL provided more than administrative tools; it delivered a complete framework for growth. Suddenly, the pressure of “figuring it out alone” was replaced with clear direction, practical tools, and daily metrics they could act on.

“For the first time in years, I felt like I had an achievable, viable path forward in the business,” said Leslie. “I finally knew where I was going. I knew what was waiting for me if I executed.”

“And that made all the difference.”

The transformation was remarkable. The clinic they once feared might close became a thriving growth engine: expanding their team to a second clinic, broadening services, and rebuilding confidence in their future. By embracing FYZICAL’s proprietary Balance Program and advanced clinical training, they unlocked new specialties and reached more patients than ever before.

“Once we joined FYZICAL, our clinical world expanded dramatically,” said Robert. “We became vestibular, pelvic health, and concussion-certified therapists... helping patients with dizziness, pelvic floor dysfunction, neurological conditions, and more.”

"It’s a blessing to care for others,” he said, “and we believe we’ve been equipped to do that. But for a long time, we lacked the business model to sustain it.”

“FYZICAL changed that."

“Our Southwest clinic was in the black this past June for the first time, said Leslie. “I don’t think that’s a coincidence. I believe it directly resulted from what we learned and the support FYZICAL gave us.”

What once began as an exit strategy evolved into a comeback story; proof that with the right model and the right partner, growth isn’t just possible; it’s sustainable and can reignite a business and restore a purpose for doing what they love most: helping people.

“That kind of growth didn’t just happen,” said Leslie. “It happened because we found the right partner in FYZICAL and finally had the support and infrastructure to build something sustainable.”

And as Robert put it:

“To know you’re not alone—to know you’ll be helped, guided, and surrounded by like-minded people who are gifted in areas you’re not—that’s life-changing,” he said.