25x the Output of One Bartender with a Tapster Franchise

Why have one bartender serving 1-2 drinks at a time, when you can have one team member overseeing 25+ drinks going out at once?

The nation’s hottest new franchise, Tapster, is ushering in a new approach to social drinking. With a combination of RFID tap cards, pour-it-yourself technology and proprietary systems, the tasting room franchise streamlines typical bar operations – resulting in empowered guests who pour their own drinks and a minimal team needed to manage the busiest nights.

Welcome to the World of Self-Pour

“Our key differentiator is simple: freedom,” said Tapster CEO and Founder Roman Maliszewski. “When you’re at Tapster, you’re on your time. You’re not waiting to get a drink, you’re not waiting to pay your bill and you can sample a variety of beverages or pour your favorite beer. Plus, we invite guests to bring in their own food or have a food delivery service bring orders straight to their table.”

Blending self-pour with Bring Your Own Food (BYOF) eliminates the challenges that come with operating a kitchen and frees the local team’s time so they can focus on the guest experience. Tapster’s operational system also greatly reduces theft and over-pouring of drinks, minimizes the depth of inventory needed and creates zero product waste, since guests pay by the ounce.

Ushering in A New Era of Social Drinking

With 40+ taps to choose from—including beer, craft cocktails, wine, cider, hard seltzer, kombucha, cold brew coffee and craft sodas—there is something for everyone at Tapster. The best and most unique beverages are handpicked for the tap wall and with taps changing out multiple times a week, guests are guaranteed to find something new and delicious on each visit. From rare finds to local favorites, the selection at Tapster is second to none. Plus, since all beverages are charged by the ounce, patrons can sample to their heart's content without breaking the bank or having to drink an entire pint of beer they don’t like.

But, Tapster is more than just great drinks. Each Tapster tasting room offers a welcoming space where everyone feels at home. As a community hub, friends gather at Tapster to unwind, discover something new and make lasting memories. The welcoming atmosphere and relaxing vibe make it easy to kick back and chill, whether flying solo or with a group.

The variety of beverages, constantly changing selections and community-first environment keep guests coming back and sets Tapster apart from traditional self-serve beer halls.

Why Invest in Tapster?

Breaking the mold of a typical franchise, each tasting room has a unique signature color and feel, avoiding the cookie-cutter approach seen in most franchises. This individuality helps Tapster integrate seamlessly into diverse communities across the U.S., fostering local loyalty and repeat business. With locations across Chicago, Cleveland, Philadelphia and Seattle, each tasting room has become a beloved part of its community, offering a unique and enjoyable experience that keeps guests coming back.

“Our success in multiple markets demonstrates Tapster’s wide appeal and adaptability,” added Tapster’s VP of Franchise Development Justin Livingston. “Tapster is more than just a franchise; it's a movement toward a new way of social drinking and franchising.”

Investing in Tapster means joining a forward-thinking brand with a proven operational track record and commitment to its communities. The self-pour model reduces overhead, simplifies operations and enhances the guest experience, making it a highly attractive franchise opportunity for entrepreneurs.

