3 Ways The Local Drive Franchise Hits the Sweet Spot 

Are you ready to embark on a business venture that blends innovation, community, and recreation into one compelling package? Welcome to The Local Drive, an elevated cocktail bar with a cutting-edge twist—state-of-the-art Trackman golf simulators. Here’s why this one-of-a-kind opportunity stands out as an exceptional franchise investment:

What is The Local Drive?

The Local Drive is not your average cocktail bar. It’s a sophisticated fusion of a high-end bar experience and a modern golf simulator lounge. The unparalleled combination of premium cocktails and top-tier golf technology offers guests a unique and inclusive environment where leisure meets luxury. The bar showcases the best of every neighborhood the brand serves, with over 80% of alcohol sourced from local producers, creating a truly authentic and elevated experience.

Versatile Formats for a Perfect Franchise Fit

Founded in 2022, The Local Drive recently launched franchising with three building models tailored to different business ambitions, neighborhood needs, and space requirements. Here’s a closer look at each option:

1. The Starter Model

3 to 5 Golf Bays & Bar in about 3,000 to 5,000 square feet of space. Buildout cost is roughly $600,000 to $1 million.

Ideal for smaller markets, downtown areas with less space available, and entrepreneurs looking to start with a more intimate setup.

Benefits:

Lower Initial Investment: Requires a smaller initial capital outlay, offering an accessible entry point into the franchise.

Requires a smaller initial capital outlay, offering an accessible entry point into the franchise. Cozy Atmosphere: An intimate, exclusive feel, perfect for private events and a tight-knit community vibe.

An intimate, exclusive feel, perfect for private events and a tight-knit community vibe. Flexibility: Fewer bays mean easier location scouting and setup in a variety of urban or suburban environments.

2. The Standard Model

5 to 7 Golf Bays & Bar with pool tables or other entertainment options. About 5,000 to 7,000 square feet in size, with an initial buildout cost of around $1 million to $1.6 million.

Ideal for larger markets with families and business entertainment options. This balanced approach blends intimacy with a bit more capacity.

Benefits:

Optimal Size: Strikes a perfect balance of ample space for guests and an intimate atmosphere.

Strikes a perfect balance of ample space for guests and an intimate atmosphere. Higher Revenue Potential: More bays mean increased capacity and higher earnings potential, especially during peak times.

More bays mean increased capacity and higher earnings potential, especially during peak times. Enhanced Experience: Greater variety of games and experiences, catering to diverse customer preferences and increasing repeat visits. This larger footprint allows for various entertainment options with pool tables and arcade games.

3. The Grand Model

10 Golf bays with a full entertainment area and up to 25,000 square feet of space. Buildout cost $2 million-plus.

Ideal for visionaries looking to create a flagship destination in large markets with high tourism.

Benefits:

Maximum Capacity: Accommodates the highest number of guests, driving substantial revenue as a multifaceted destination for large events, corporate outings, and social gatherings.

Accommodates the highest number of guests, driving substantial revenue as a multifaceted destination for large events, corporate outings, and social gatherings. Full Entertainment Area: Plenty of space for additional entertainment offerings beyond golf, like sand volleyball courts, a stage for live music, pool tables, and arcade games –the options are endless.

Plenty of space for additional entertainment offerings beyond golf, like sand volleyball courts, a stage for live music, pool tables, and arcade games –the options are endless. Brand Dominance: Positions your franchise as a premier location in the region, enhancing brand visibility and market share.

Why Choose The Local Drive?

Innovative Concept

The Local Drive is more than just a bar—it's a lifestyle destination that merges modern technology with traditional leisure activities. Trackman golf simulators offer an unparalleled golfing experience, drawing in enthusiasts and casual players alike.

Community Focus

The Colorado-based brand’s ethos revolves around celebrating and supporting local artists, makers, and producers. This commitment to community engagement creates a loyal customer base that sets The Local Drive apart from the competition.

Ready to Take the Next Step?

Investing in The Local Drive franchise is an opportunity to be part of a dynamic and growing brand that promises both innovation and community engagement. Whether you opt for the Starter, Standard, or Grand, each model delivers unique benefits tailored to meet different business goals.

Ready to redefine leisure and hospitality, one swing and cocktail at a time? Drive your franchise success with The Local Drive. Visit thelocaldrive.com today to learn more about this unparalleled franchise opportunity. Set up a call to connect directly with Angie Kelly, The Local Drive’s development coordinator, angiebkelly/thelocaldrivefranchiseinterest.