5 Reasons Why Stratus Building Solutions is the Ultimate Franchise Opportunity

Stratus seeks experienced multi-unit operators as master franchisees to accelerate growth with the premier green commercial cleaning brand

Are you a multi-unit operator ready to up your franchise game with a winning business-to-business model?

Stratus Building Solutions stands ready for more supercharged growth, actively seeking master franchisees to expand with the industry-leading green commercial cleaning brand.

Here are five reasons Stratus Building Solutions shines as an unmatched master franchise opportunity and the ideal diversified fit for multi-unit franchisees:

A Lower Cost of Entry

Unlike traditional retail establishments that typically require high upfront costs like expensive real estate leases and sizable inventory purchases, Stratus Building Solutions’ master franchise opportunity is strategically lean and mean.

Master franchisees can reap the rewards of the recession-resistant brand for a total investment between $110,000 - $350,000, depending on the territory size. There’s no dealing with the hassle of equipment delays or supply chain issues, which means master franchisees can be up and running in 60 to 90 days after signing the franchise agreement. It all adds up to a fast start to capitalize on the power of the Stratus brand in a burgeoning $78 billion industry.

“Our newest master franchisees are setting records that our seasoned or legacy master franchisees would never have imagined. And we are experiencing that growth without letting down the customer, which has been a key to our success,” says Doug Flaig, president of Stratus Building Solutions.

2. A Chance to be Your Own CEO

Think of being a master franchisee as a local franchisor. Master franchisees essentially step into the shoes of the Stratus brand to serve as the sales and support office within a regional territory.

There’s no cleaning required. Responsibilities include the recruitment, training, support, and operational oversight of single-unit franchisees, who execute the cleaning using the comprehensive green janitorial services in the industry.

Along with a more significant enterprise, you can count on loads of system-wide experience to lean on. Stratus Building Solutions has 70 master regions supporting the commercial cleaning work of over 3,200 unit franchisees in the U.S. and Canada.

3. Recurring Revenue and a Built-in Customer Base

Now more than ever, commercial cleaning services are an ongoing necessity, and no one does it better than Stratus Building Solutions.

Monthly service contracts create a steady revenue stream for both the master franchise partner and unit franchisees. In all, Stratus boasts nine revenue streams, which means more opportunity and long-term growth potential.

For seasoned franchise owners with B2B and B2C brands, the master franchise route is a bright path to diversification that delivers loads of synergy.

“As a multi-unit operator, you’ve got a built-in customer base with your existing locations,” Flaig says. “Many of our master franchisees capture recurring revenue from the start by providing essential services for units in their existing portfolio.”

4. A Proven Brand

Founded in 2005, Stratus Building Solutions remains the premier choice in commercial cleaning, evolving as an innovative, fine-tuned franchise brand.

The California-based brand has proven its mettle as a pandemic, recession, and inflation-resistant franchise that delivers unparalleled scalability. And it shows. Stratus Building Solutions topped Entrepreneur’s 2023 list of Fastest Growing Franchises.

“We are in an aggressive growth mode,” Flaig says. “Our goal is to be the No. 1 vendor in the space by providing the best service and support for our master franchisees and giving them the best tools to support their unit franchisees and then execute as a franchise system on all those fronts.”

5. Powered for the Future with Happy Customers and Franchisees

Stratus Building Solutions’ impressive growth, solid financial business model, and comprehensive support continue solidifying the brand’s position as the leader in the commercial cleaning industry. In 2023 alone, Stratus has been nationally recognized with six different high-profile awards.

“We have exceptional franchisee validation,” says Rob Lancit, vice president of franchise development for Stratus Building Solutions.

The brand seeks to expand with experienced multi-unit operators with solid sales, marketing, and operations backgrounds. Ready to capitalize on your experience to grow your franchise empire with a top brand in franchising?

Discover your master franchise opportunities with Stratus Building Solutions today when you head to stratusclean.com/franchise/master-franchise.