Fastest Labs Leads the Way in High-Growth, Essential Industry

Fastest Labs Founders Dave and LeDona Claflin

Rapidly expanding Fastest Labs remains primed for more growth, offering a resilient, unmatched franchise opportunity in the booming $7.3 billion drug testing industry.

As the first and only Non-Medical Drug, Alcohol, and DNA testing franchise in the U.S., Fastest Labs continues to drive success with a competitive edge that thrives no matter the economic climate. The innovative San Antonio-based brand has built a nationwide presence to meet demand, with 230 locations—and counting.

Here’s why Fastest Labs stands out as a winning concept in an essential industry:

The Fastest Labs Advantage: No Medical Background Required

Founded in 2008 by seasoned franchise pros Dave and LaDonna Claflin during the height of the “Great Recession,” Fastest Labs launched franchising two years later and has never looked back. The need-based brand has evolved its resilient roots with a tech-fueled blueprint grounded in speed, accuracy, and stellar customer care that caters to diverse clients and industries, ranging from transportation and logistics to education, sports, and volunteer organizations.

Locations provide fast, reliable, and affordable testing services. The brand’s proprietary tablet-based platform, Lab Fusion, delivers results quickly—often within minutes—while keeping everything secure and private.

For entrepreneurs, the appeal is clear. Unlike traditional testing centers, which require navigating complex regulations, Fastest Labs offers an efficient and proven path to ownership with no medical background needed.

“The people that do well as our franchisees have experience with sales, marketing, and business development, and truly enjoy that being a regular part of their day-to-day,” says Brandy Reed, Director of Franchise Development for Fastest Labs. “We are looking for owner-operators who want to be the face of the business. They want to be involved in their community, market their services, and network and connect with people.”

Low Overhead, High-Profit Potential, and a Family Culture

Franchisees can look to a fast start to franchising with low overhead costs and streamlined operations designed to maximize profit potential. The Non-Medical model requires simple Class B real estate, minimal staffing, and no expensive medical equipment. Convenient operating hours make it an ideal investment for owners seeking a more flexible work-life balance.

Franchise partners also benefit from the expertise of bold leadership, highly refined operations, and ongoing training and support every step of the way.

Fastest Labs prides itself on a collaborative, family-oriented culture.

“With anyone you consider family, you're going to be doing more,” Reed says. “You're going to be rooting for their success. You're going to want to help them. And that is the culture we cultivate and exude throughout Fastest Labs—from our home office to our franchisees.”

A Franchise Built for the Future

The demand for reliable testing services, such as pre-employment screenings, post-accident tests, random drug testing, and consumer DNA testing, continues to surge, with analysts projecting the industry to reach $15.6 billion by 2029.

With the drug testing industry poised to soar, Fastest Labs is not just keeping pace—it’s leading the charge with a commitment to efficiency, innovation, and comprehensive franchise support.

Fastest Labs actively seeks long-term partners to expand its footprint across the U.S.

Join an Award-Winning Franchise

Ready to make your mark with an award-winning franchise? Fastest Labs’ proven success and bright future has earned the chain numerous accolades, including a spot on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list and recognition as one of the Top Fastest-Growing Franchises in 2025. Don’t miss your chance to join a franchise on the fast track to growth. Get started today by heading to fastestlabs.com/own-a-franchise.