Hammer & Nails Plans Game-Changing Franchise Growth in a Thriving Market 

Business is booming in the men’s grooming sector, with the global market projected to reach $115 billion by 2028. Leading the way is Hammer & Nails, an elite, trailblazing franchise that’s redefining the experience—and the future—of the industry.

The premium membership-driven brand is rapidly expanding with milestone plans to have 70 shops open by the end of 2025 and surpass 100 stores by the close of 2026. But for Hammer & Nails, success is about more than just numbers.

“It’s about creating a legacy,” says Alisa Anderson, Vice President of Franchise Development at Hammer & Nails. “We are creating a brand that redefines men’s grooming, elevates industry standards, and empowers our franchise partners to build successful businesses.”

A Cut Above the Rest

Founded in 2013, Hammer & Nails has consistently evolved to stay ahead of the curve. Franchise partners can look to a proven blueprint anchored by key differentiators. Among them:

Steady, Recurring Revenue: Hammer & Nails’ membership-based model keeps cash flow steady and customers coming back, creating a loyal community of members.

Hammer & Nails’ membership-based model keeps cash flow steady and customers coming back, creating a loyal community of members. Grooming, Elevated: From the head to the toes, Hammer & Nails offers a full suite of luxury grooming and self-care services geared to guys – served up in an upscale man cave-inspired environment.

From the head to the toes, Hammer & Nails offers a full suite of luxury grooming and self-care services geared to guys – served up in an upscale man cave-inspired environment. The CARE Factor: Hammer & Nails’ culture is rooted in results, purpose, and the core values of Cooperation, Appreciation, Respect, and Excellence woven into every aspect of the business.

Innovation and Support

For entrepreneurs looking for a compelling opportunity, Hammer & Nails doesn’t just set the standard—it raises the bar. New locations benefit from a pre-sales program to ensure a strong launch, while proprietary LMS software guarantees consistent training across all shops.

Franchise owners can also count on comprehensive ongoing support and operational guidance. The brand’s Area Representative (AR) model adds an extra layer of experienced local support, connecting franchisees with seasoned leaders who are personally invested in their success.

“We don’t just hand over a playbook,” Anderson explains. “We work side by side with our franchise partners to ensure they feel confident and supported every step of the way. From site selection and pre-opening strategies to ongoing coaching and business development, we are committed to making sure every franchisee has the tools and expertise to thrive in this booming industry.”

A Vision for Growth

With momentum on its side, Hammer & Nails is poised for more growth. Along with plans to partner with strong franchisees in key markets, the chain continues to innovate and refine operations to maintain the high standards that have become synonymous with the Hammer & Nails name.

The brand seeks passionate, growth-minded owners to join its franchise network. While prior business or franchise experience is a plus, what truly matters is a commitment to exceptional customer service and the ability to bring the Hammer & Nails vision to life.

“Our ideal franchisee is a strong leader—someone who can build and motivate a team, follow a proven system, and drive operational excellence,” Anderson says.

With strong unit economics and prime territories still available—but going fast—there’s never been a better time to invest in Hammer & Nails, backed by the best leadership team in the business.

Ready to carve out your place in a thriving space with the No. 1 men’s grooming franchise in the U.S.? Start today, when you head to hammerandnailsfranchise.com.