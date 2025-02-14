Kona Ice Supports Franchisees with Innovative New Product Offerings

Kona Ice, the beloved shaved ice franchise with over 1,900 trucks nationwide, is once again raising the bar with a trio of exciting new offerings. These innovations promise to redefine the Kona customer experience while providing Kona Ice franchisees with expanded product lines and revenue opportunities.

For the first time ever, Kona Ice is shaking up the smoothie market with Blended™, a premium line of tropical fruit smoothies designed to expand revenue opportunities and attract a broader customer base. Crafted with 100% fruit juice and no added sugar, artificial colors, preservatives, or GMOs, Blended™ offers a refreshing, flavorful experience in four delicious options—Mango, Strawberry, Strawberry Banana, and Tropical Breeze. Early test markets have given rave reviews, proving its appeal to both new customers and loyal Kona Ice fans alike. By diversifying the menu with a high-demand product, Blended™ strengthens brand synergy, increases event opportunities, and helps franchisees grow their business while staying true to Kona Ice’s vibrant, tropical identity.

And while Blended™ brings a fresh new way to enjoy Kona Ice, the fun doesn’t stop there! The Kona Kandy Spoon takes things to the next level! This edible, multi-colored, rainbow-flavored spoon isn’t just a way to enjoy your Kona Ice—it’s part of the experience. Bursting with color and sweetness, it adds an extra touch of whimsy that brings out the kid in everyone, no matter their age. It’s the perfect way to make each bite even more exciting, turning every cup of Kona Ice into a playful, flavor-packed adventure. Because at Kona Ice, the fun never stops—even with the spoon!

For those craving a tangy and tart twist, Kona Ice is expanding its popular Topz™ line of sour candy toppings with a new Green Apple flavor. This vibrant addition perfectly complements the sweetness of Kona Ice's shaved ice, creating a tantalizing flavor contrast. The Green Apple Topz™ offers customers even more ways to personalize their Kona Ice experience, driving repeat business and increasing average transaction values for franchisees.

These new product offerings underscore Kona Ice's commitment to delivering unique, high-quality, memorable treats and experiences. From the refreshing Kona Ice Blended™ smoothies to the fun and festive Kandy Spoons and the tangy Green Apple Topz™, Kona Ice continues to innovate and enhance the customer experience.

Discover everything that Kona Ice has to offer at kona-ice.com. Learn more about the Kona Ice franchise opportunity at ownakona.com.