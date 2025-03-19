Ride the Wave of Growth by Becoming a Franchisee with Hungry Howie's

Hungry Howie’s, the originators of Flavored Crust® Pizza has established itself as a leader in the competitive pizza space, with a track record of innovation and impressive franchise development. The brand closed 2024 with notable growth milestones, including new store openings in key markets such as Monroe and Traverse City, Michigan, and Keller, Texas. Hungry Howie’s continues to expand its footprint and has already set the stage for even greater success in 2025.

Hungry Howie’s has made itself attractive to potential franchisees in a number of ways. One of those key reasons is the brand’s ongoing commitment to growth and expansion. With a strategic focus on increasing its market share and the continued opening of new locations, the brand has maintained its position as a top 10 pizza chain in the United States. The brand actively works with its existing and new franchisees to develop new territories. There are still prime markets available across the country, giving franchisees the chance to own not just a single location, but multiple locations and entire markets. The expansion momentum is picking up and it offers franchisees a prime opportunity to grow right now.

The pizza industry is a $46 billion sector that shows no signs of slowing down. That’s because pizza continues to be a convenient and affordable dining option for consumers. Nobody does it better than Hungry Howie’s. The potential for strong sales and revenue is clear and there is opportunity for franchisees who are committed to operating their stores effectively and building a loyal customer base.

You’ll have access to more than just an established brand when you franchise with Hungry Howie’s. Franchisees can expect and depend on support at every level. For example, the company assists franchisees with site selection and market planning, ensuring that each location is strategically placed to optimize profitability. This hands-on approach helps franchisees make informed decisions and can reduce the risks often associated with starting a new business. By partnering with Hungry Howie’s, franchisees gain access to a wealth of resources, training, and ongoing operational and marketing support.

The industry has taken notice of Hungry Howie’s success. The brand recently earned a spot at #199 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2025 Franchise 500 Ranking, further solidifying its position as a leading franchise in the pizza category. It was also recognized as #9 in Chowhound’s list of the Best Regional Fast Food Chains in America, reinforcing its popularity and reputation within the fast food sector.

For more than half a century, Hungry Howie's has been a mainstay in the pizza industry and today has built a strong presence with more than 500 locations in 21 states. For anyone looking to invest in a franchise that combines a strong brand identity, a profitable industry, and a track record of growth, Hungry Howie’s is a top choice. The brand’s innovative approach to pizza, commitment to franchisee success, and continued expansion efforts make Hungry Howie’s a rewarding and sustainable business venture.

Discover how you can become part of the Hungry Howie's family by visiting Hungry Howie’s Franchising for more information.