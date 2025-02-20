Scaling New Heights: The Human Bean's Partnership-Driven Franchise Strategy

When seasoned business pro Pat Mitchell decided to explore franchising, The Human Bean stood out immediately. Its high-value, no-royalties model was a game-changer.

Just five years later, Mitchell now operates nine drive-thrus in California. Along the way, he and his wife Vikki, have found more than just a franchise—they’ve discovered a true partnership with a proven brand built for long-term success.

For Oregon-based The Human Bean, with over 260 locations open or under development across 25 states, teaming up with passionate franchisees like Mitchell has been key to propelling the beloved, community-minded chain to new heights.

A Smooth Journey into Franchising

Mitchell has brought a unique entrepreneurial perspective and deep operational expertise to The Human Bean’s dynamic system. As the founder and CEO of California Natural Products (CNP), he spearheaded the company’s rise as an innovative leader in the natural and organic food industry before selling the company to Gehl Foods in 2018.

Ready for a new chapter, Mitchell shifted his focus to The Human Bean. Leveraging the brand’s strong business blueprint, he hit the ground running. He opened his first drive-thru in Atascadero in 2020 and quickly expanded from there, adding locations across California’s Central Coast and Central Valley regions.

“I found the process of locating sites and getting approval from The Human Bean to be smooth and undaunting,” adds Mitchell. “The brand’s high-quality products make it easier to go up against our competitors.”

Innovation at the Forefront

Mitchell credits the company’s comprehensive support and collaborative approach for making it easy to implement new ideas and drive success.

The multi-unit operator was among the first franchisees to adopt The Human Bean’s electronic menu boards—a user-friendly redesign that continues to transform the customer’s drive-thru experience across the brand.

“Our customers have embraced the boards,” Mitchell says. “It’s given us the flexibility to easily update the menu at any time and highlight our locally sourced food items and seasonal beverages.”

How The Human Bean Brews Up Growth

Founded in 1998 with a single drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon, The Human Bean began franchising four years later to meet growing demand for the chain’s friendly baristas, high-quality coffee, and creative flavors.

At its heart is a commitment to quality, integrity, community, and experience.

A strong focus on local marketing, backed by corporate resources and support, has been a cornerstone of Mitchell’s strategy. Community engagement, partnerships, and give-backs play a vital role in building brand awareness and establishing his stores as go-to destinations, he says.

A Bright Future Ahead

With 22 new drive-thru locations added in 2024 —and plenty of room for growth—The Human Bean continues to mark milestones with no signs of slowing down. The chain aims to expand its compelling franchise opportunity with franchise owners like Mitchell, where being on the same page has been critical to success.

“That means we listen to them, and they listen to us,” Mitchell says. “Every market is a little different so there needs to be some flexibility in how we operate yet still support the objectives of The Human Bean.”

Ready to pour your energy into a rewarding, no royalties beverage-based franchise? The Human Bean’s flexible single and double-sided building designs make finding the perfect site a breeze. Start your bean dream today, when you head to franchise.thehumanbean.com.