Six Questions to Ask Yourself Before Starting or Expanding Your Franchise Portfolio

When exploring a new franchise investment opportunity, joining the right brand is key to one’s success. The right franchisor should offer both strong brand recognition and deep industry and business expertise, while also providing you with the resources and support needed to help drive sales, profitability and growth.

As you plan your next investment, consider the quick service restaurant (QSR) industry. Valued at over $300 billion, the QSR industry offers a compelling combination of low entry costs, high growth potential and resilience over time.

Becoming a franchisee for a well-established, global QSR brand with a focus on the future can help open doors to faster growth and profitability. But, how do you know if the opportunity is right for you?

Consider these six questions as you weigh the right QSR franchise opportunity for your business portfolio:

What type of business or professional experience is needed to invest in QSR? Success is easier when you know the industry, but successful QSR franchisees don’t fit a specific mold. For example, one of the world’s largest restaurant brands, Subway®, looks for franchisee partners who range from experienced investors seeking multi-unit scalability to unconventional entrepreneurs looking to seize new opportunities. The right investor can find success with Subway’s scalable operating model. Is the brand well known? Well-established, popular brands with strong reputations help your franchise portfolio work smarter, not harder. They attract loyal guests that help drive traffic and profitability for your locations. Instead of taking a chance on a not-yet-proven brand, franchise with a well-known, iconic brand like Subway, which has 99% brand recognition and a dedicated guest base. Is there long-term growth potential? Franchising is more than a one-time business decision. It’s an ongoing relationship between the brand and its franchisees that involves consistent support, growth and commitment to a proven business model. To set yourself up for success, prioritize brands that are built for scalability. A strong franchisor will provide strategic opportunities to expand your portfolio, whether it’s owning an entire territory or a large package of 50+ restaurants; growing in unconventional spaces like airports, universities and hospitals; or leveraging flexible, innovative business concepts, like Subway’s Grab & Go platform to serve "on-the-go" guests. Is the brand known for innovation? Consumer preferences evolve rapidly and are often dictated by the market. It’s important to select a future-focused brand that is committed to continued improvement of its operations, restaurants, food and guest experience. In your search, look for brands that are always striving to deliver a better guest experience, whether they’re enhancing their digital channels, streamlining operations or modernizing their locations through state-of-the-art remodels. What is the cost of investment? Every franchise opportunity comes with an upfront cost. For a better risk-to-reward ratio, prioritize an opportunity with lower initial startup costs, coupled with a potential high return on investment. To reduce your overall financial exposure, consider brands such as Subway, which are known for simple operations that require minimal equipment—as opposed to multiple ovens, fryers or overhead ventilation—and have a flexible footprint, such as the ability to operate in spaces as small as 400 square feet. What type of resources and support will I receive? Whether you are new to franchising or have been in the industry for years, new business ventures often come with steep learning curves. While the level of resources and support you seek from a franchisor will likely vary based on your experience, the right franchisor will provide franchisees with data-driven information and benchmarks versus heavy oversight. To help your business flourish in the QSR industry, look for three essential ingredients: experienced leadership with deep industry expertise, a culture of collaboration and a brand that provides top-quality, customized support to its network of franchisees.

Franchising with a well-established, successful brand, like Subway, offers experienced, resourceful and passionate business owners an attractive opportunity with lower risk, established support systems and a proven operational model.



Ian Poole serves as Subway’s VP of Development, North America, where he’s responsible for overseeing development in the region. Poole brings over 15 years of development experience to Subway with previous positions at Planet Fitness, Ambrosia QSR and Dunkin' Brands, Inc, among others.