The Local Drive Revolutionizes the Franchise Game with a Local Focus

The Local Drive is leveraging local to create a game-changing franchise opportunity.

Blending an elevated cocktail bar with an indoor golf experience, The Local Drive continues to rewrite the rules of what a fresh, modern hangout—for everyone—can be. With two locations already thriving in the Denver area, and a third in development, the emerging brand has turned its attention to franchising, primed to tap into the surging demand for fresh entertainment concepts.

For franchisees, The Local Drive’s community-minded mantra offers a unique path to ownership.

Local First: A Strategy for Success

At The Local Drive, “local” isn’t just a buzzword—it’s the foundation of the emerging brand’s growth strategy. Each location is designed to celebrate the unique character of its community. Franchise partners can rely on a proven system for success and enjoy the freedom to build a welcoming space that reflects the heart and soul of their community.

The Local Drive’s commitment to local flavor was evident from the start. The brand’s first location, which opened in 2022 in Denver’s vibrant and trendy River North Art District, set the tone.

“It started with the idea of providing a space that now has roughly 80% of all the products that we sell from the state of Colorado—everything from our sodas, bitters, liquors, beers, everything we can,” Winston Manley (Founder/Owner) says. “And then, as we were going through the construction process, we grew that to be even more, so that almost every component of this space—even the artwork and tables made by local wood shops –was sourced from local companies and startups.”

Simple Operations, Big Impact

Sometimes, less is more. The Local Drive keeps things straightforward for franchisees, eliminating the complexities and costs associated with traditional food service.

Instead of managing the staff and headaches of a commercial kitchen, franchise owners can focus on what they do best: creating a relaxed, inviting atmosphere where guests can enjoy premium cocktails and indoor golf.

The brand’s innovative no-food model encourages guests to bring their own meals or support nearby eateries, turning The Local Drive into a hub for social gatherings, work meetings, and casual hangouts. This not only simplifies operations but also strengthens ties with the surrounding neighborhood.

Something for Everyone

Golf at The Local Drive is anything but intimidating. Featuring state-of-the-art Trackman golf simulator technology and full-swing golf bays, players of all skill levels can tee off and experience over 300 world-class golf courses.

Themed tournaments, leagues, and events like Wedges & Whisky, Bourbons & Birdies, Closet to the Pin challenges and Beat the Pro bring people together. And, if golf isn’t their thing? No problem. The Local Drive offers plenty of other entertainment options, including pool tables, bar games, a TV lounge, and more, ensuring something for everyone and making it the perfect spot for groups with diverse interests.

And that’s not all. Multiple private event spaces make The Local Drive ideal for corporate outings, birthday parties, holiday celebrations, and family gatherings. By combining golf, premium cocktails, and a welcoming vibe, each location can create memorable experiences that keep guests coming back.

Why Franchise with The Local Drive?

Hyper-Local Focus: Celebrate regional makers, from spirits to artisans, forge community partnerships, and create a space that reflects your hometown.

Celebrate regional makers, from spirits to artisans, forge community partnerships, and create a space that reflects your hometown. Flexible Models: Adaptable footprints and programming work for urban hotspots, suburban centers, or boutique markets.

Adaptable footprints and programming work for urban hotspots, suburban centers, or boutique markets. Turnkey Systems: Streamlined operations handle everything from real estate to tech, including online booking software, so you can focus on building local relationships.

Streamlined operations handle everything from real estate to tech, including online booking software, so you can focus on building local relationships. Multiple Revenue Streams: Memberships, lessons, golf leagues, private events, and a pro shop keep calendars—and cash flow—steady.

Ready to Join the Movement?

The Local Drive is expanding as one of the top golf simulator brands with opportunities across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico! Don’t miss out. Head to thelocaldrive.com to learn more. Connect directly with Angie Kelly, The Local Drive’s development coordinator, angiebkelly/thelocaldrivefranchiseinterest.