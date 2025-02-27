Tommy Gun's Original Barbershop Offers a Cutting Edge in the $100 Billion Hair Care Industry

Tommy Gun’s Original Barbershop is redefining the barbershop experience by blending traditional barbering with a contemporary, customer-focused approach. The brand was launched in 2009 by Ken Fisher and has grown to more than 100 locations giving more than 10 million haircuts across the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Its success story so far is not only about exceptional service but about the vision behind it – to create a unique, welcoming space where customers can walk in and leave feeling more confident than ever before.

Now Tommy Gun’s is looking to offer its unique and lucrative franchising opportunity to select entrepreneurs who want to be part of the ever-growing, $100 billion hair care industry.

Tommy Gun's distinguishes itself from the competition by offering the ultimate barbershop experience. It all begins with a seamless check-in process via a mobile app and website, and continues with a warm welcome from the Guest Services Team upon arrival. Guests can enjoy a hassle-free, appointment-free experience courtesy of the brand’s state-of-the-art queuing system. Once in the store, guests can enjoy a complimentary beverage while they relax and watch the in-mirror TV at each station. Every haircut includes a wash and rinse, followed by a two-minute scalp massage, a back-of-neck shave, and a hot towel finish ensuring a truly premium and pampering service. No other brand offers this kind of attention to customers.

Tommy Gun’s is a “masstige” brand – a combination of “mass” and “prestige.” The concept’s premium services come at affordable prices, making customers feel like they’re receiving a luxury experience without the high-end price tag. It’s not just a haircut; it’s a complete grooming experience.

The franchise’s business model is unique and built around offering franchisees multiple revenue streams beyond its signature grooming services. Franchisees can build additional revenue sources such as retail sales of a variety of grooming products and exclusive merchandise. Operators have access to ongoing education including hands-on training and the brand’s unique online training system - Tommy Gun University.

The demand for haircuts is not only recession and tech-proof, but men “grow” their way back to the shop every 4 to 6 weeks. This proven model not only appeals to a broad customer base but also creates an opportunity for franchisees to offer quality service while keeping overhead manageable. Franchisees can rest easy knowing they are joining a family-run business that is dedicated to their success.

Franchisees can expect comprehensive support, starting with operational guidance. Each barbershop is paired with an experienced Shop Support Manager, a dedicated resource for enhancing daily operations and maximizing business performance. These managers serve as go-to experts, helping franchisees streamline processes and effectively control costs.

The brand also recognizes the importance of location and has an in-house leasing team that works closely with brokers to assist you in securing prime, high-traffic locations. This team helps you with lease negotiations, ensuring franchisees obtain the best possible location at the right price.

Marketing expertise is also a key component of the support system. The brand’s marketing department creates and launches national, state, and local campaigns. This helps each shop maintain a strong presence in its community, while driving steady foot traffic and increasing revenue.

The brand relies on cutting-edge technology starting with a user-friendly mobile app and website to an advanced queuing system, the company leverages state-of-the-art technology, to improve customer experience and satisfaction.

Franchise partners become part of a well-established global brand that has already proven its formula for success. Tommy Gun’s is an easy-to-implement, walk-in model with a focus on customer experience, offering franchisees a straightforward and scalable business model. Plus, no previous industry experience is required.

Tommy Gun’s Original Barbershop offers an exciting opportunity for those looking to break into the thriving hair care industry with a proven, high-quality brand. The company is looking for individuals with a healthy competitive spirit and mindset that will be actively involved in their local community to get customers to support them and Barbers to work for them. If you’re looking for an investment that combines a passion for customer service, while giving back to your community, Tommy Gun’s might be the perfect fit for you.

Visit Tommy Gun’s to learn more about how you can join the Tommy Gun’s network and start your journey toward franchise success today!