Unpacking the State of Repairs for Restaurants

The National Restaurant Association predicts nationwide sales for the restaurant industry to surpass $1.5 trillion in 2025. However, this sales growth faces stiff headwinds, including fallout from international tariffs, competition from other restaurant brands and chopiness in food and labor costs.

Controllable costs will be crucial this year in distinguishing successful operators from the rest. A key area for restaurants to monitor is repairs and maintenance (R&M), which remains the largest controllable cost on a restaurant’s P&L.

The R&M landscape

As with many categories that hit the P&L, R&M costs are up year over year, which averaged 18% higher in 2024 than the year prior. Fortunately, significant cost savings exist in simply challenging the status quo of traditional vendor marketplaces and legacy CMMS tools.

In the 2025 State of Repairs report by 86 Repairs, benchmarking data shows that restaurant operators using legacy systems are paying 15-26% more than operators taking a strategic, proactive approach to R&M management.

One reason for this savings is the price structure. Legacy CMMS platforms and vendor marketplaces charge service providers fees to work with their own customers, and these increased costs are passed to restaurant operators. The best service providers refuse to work through these platforms, shrinking the already narrow pool of available technicians who can service restaurants.

Process shortcomings are another reason legacy R&M tools cost operators more. The most effective way to lower repairs and maintenance costs is to avoid dispatching service companies or in-house technicians entirely.

“Our data shows that operators save a combined 18.6% on dispatch avoidance through troubleshooting and warranty coverage,” says Daniel Estrada, co-founder and CEO of 86 Repairs.

In an industry where repair needs are inevitable and every dollar matters, uncovering this type of savings significantly boosts profit margins.

Navigating R&M in 2025

Demand for quality service technicians currently outpaces their availability. Because the supply of techs is lower than the demand, restaurant operators have less buying power with service companies.

One way to address this trend is to widen your pool of preferred service providers. If your first choice can’t respond to an emergency fast enough, having a few reliable backup options can save you time, money, and potential service disruptions.

Another factor to consider is total repair cost. The lowest hourly rate isn’t actually the best price if technicians routinely fail to fix the problem on their first visit. Tracking first-time fix rates and average time to resolution are key metrics to monitor in addition to quoted repair prices.

Equipment performance also plays a significant role in keeping repair costs down over time. The 86 Repairs 2025 State of Repairs report includes insights into reliability and lifetime value of the most popular manufacturers for kitchen equipment. Making informed decisions about your restaurant equipment can help significantly reduce repair costs.

