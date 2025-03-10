Why Huckleberry's Breakfast & Lunch is the Hottest Daytime-Only Franchise Opportunity

Huckleberry’s Breakfast & Lunch continues to generate momentum-building buzz in the brunch and breakfast dining scene, offering a unique Southern-inspired experience and a compelling recipe for franchise success that has entrepreneurs taking notice.

With 35 locations in California, Nevada, and Texas and more strategic expansion on the way, Huckleberry’s is carving out a guest-driven niche in the thriving brunch sector. The emerging brand has mastered the art of comfort food infused with a modern California twist. Signature dishes like Stacked Chicken & Waffles, Famous Mardi Gras Beignets, Cajun Benedict, and a mouthwatering Monte Cristo are served up in a Bayou-inspired atmosphere that keeps loyal guests coming back.

For experienced operators and newcomers alike, Huckleberry’s shines as a proven brand with a competitive edge and one of the hottest, daytime-only opportunities in franchising.

From Industry Veteran to Multi-Unit Huckleberry’s Franchisee

Multi-unit franchisee Ray Tavakoli brings over four decades of restaurant industry know-how to Huckleberry’s growing franchise family, including overseeing more than 50 restaurants as Hometown Buffet’s director of operations.

Since partnering with Huckleberry’s six years ago, Tavakoli has grown from one to five locations, with plans for more expansion. He loves the simplicity of the one-shift operation.

“It’s a great theme concept with amazing food that’s easy to operate,” Tavakoli says. “Food costs are low, and the hours are fantastic for owners, managers, and a happy staff, who don’t have to work late into the evening.”

Building a Fan Favorite

Raman Dhillon teamed up with Huckleberry’s in 2016 after managing and operating successful concepts like Papa Murphy's Pizza. He was attracted to the brand’s robust unit economics and brand power, passionate leadership, and unique place in the restaurant space.

“There’s so much thought that goes into every detail –from the menu development to the guest experience,” Dhillon says. “Huckleberry’s isn’t just about food; it’s about creating a welcoming, Southern-inspired atmosphere where people feel at home.”

Now with nine locations, Dhillon’s journey with his brand has been professionally and personally rewarding. Long term, he aims to maintain strong operations and scale strategically – through additional locations or more catering and off-premise opportunities.

“I’ve been able to create jobs, build a strong team, and contribute to the local community,” Dhillon says. “The business has also given me more control over my schedule and financial future, which is invaluable.”

Support that Sets Franchisees Up for Success

Both franchisees credit Huckleberry's exceptional support as a key factor for a quick start into the business—making it an excellent choice for those new to franchising.

“The corporate team has been phenomenal,” Dhillon says. “From site selection to staff training and marketing strategies, they ensured a smooth launch. Their marketing support helped drive traffic from day one, and they continue to provide insights, new menu innovations, and strategic growth opportunities.”

Tavakoli agrees, pointing to the brand’s authentic culture and best practices that come with being part of supportive franchise community.

“I'm happy to be part of a winning team,” Tavakoli says.

Huckleberry Looks to the Future

With plans to expand the chain’s presence in new and existing markets, Huckleberry's remains growth-focused, backed by the leadership of San Luis Obispo, California-based Heritage Restaurant Brands. Along with Huckleberry’s, Heritage’s franchise portfolio includes Cool Hand Luke’s Steakhouse, Perko’s Café Grill and the recent addition of Press Quesadilla Grill.

If you’re looking for a franchise with a strong brand, great support, and a loyal customer base, Huckleberry’s is an excellent choice,” Dhillon says. “The brunch space is booming, and Huckleberry’s has a proven model that works. That said, success requires dedication, strong leadership, and a commitment to delivering a great experience. If you’re passionate about hospitality and willing to put in the work, it’s a highly rewarding opportunity.”

Don't miss out your chance to be part of the Huckleberry's success story. Get started today when you head to huckleberrys.com/franchising.