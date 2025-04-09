Ziggi's Coffee Expands Horizons with Dirty Sodas and Executive Hires, Signaling Bold Growth and Innovation

Ziggi’s Coffee, a fast-growing specialty coffee franchise rooted in community and quality, is making major moves in 2025—both behind the counter and on the franchisor business. Consistent with the brand’s constant innovation in the coffee and beverage space, Ziggi’s has officially launched a creative and robust line of “Dirty Soda” while continuing its rapid national expansion and strengthening its leadership team to fuel long-term growth. For investors and entrepreneurs eyeing the food and beverage industry, Ziggi’s continues to be one of the most exciting franchise opportunities in the game.

The buzz around Ziggi’s newest menu innovation is real. The company recently launched its Dirty Soda menu at its Headquarter Mead, Colorado location as well as other corporate and franchise locations in the Colorado market. The new offering brings fun, fizzy drinks made by combining classic sodas like Dr. Pepper® and Mountain Dew with flavor add-ins like fruit purees, candy toppings, and creamy finishes. With playful names like “Cherry Bomb,” “Tickled Pink,” and “Sunset Blvd.,” the drinks provide a customizable, refreshing experience that’s already generating incredible interest and adding excitement to the afternoon daypart.

The pilot has expanded to more locations across the company with the full nationwide rollout expected by early June. “We’re thrilled to be one of the first coffee brands to offer Dirty Soda,” said Brandon Knudsen, Ziggi’s CEO and co-founder. “This lineup is about more than drinks—it’s about creating an afternoon experience that’s flavorful, creative, and entirely Ziggi’s.”

This innovative leap into Dirty Sodas aligns perfectly with Ziggi’s broader growth trajectory. The company has now opened over 100 stores in 23 states and recently surpassed a major milestone—300 franchise signings nationwide. This expansion reflects the brand’s strong franchise model, community focus, and increasing appeal to a new generation of entrepreneurs seeking opportunities in the booming specialty beverage market. Ziggi’s franchise model is designed for both first-time business owners and seasoned operators, offering streamlined systems, extensive training, and a product lineup that continues to evolve with consumer trends.

“This isn’t just a coffee shop—it’s a proven investment opportunity with heart,” said Knudsen. “We’re building something meaningful, and we’re inviting franchise partners to grow with us.”

To support this growth, Ziggi’s has bolstered its leadership team with two strategic executive hires: Stacey Kane as fractional Chief Marketing Officer and Tom Seeker as fractional Chief Technology Officer. Kane brings more than 25 years of experience in multi-unit marketing, known for her data-driven strategies and impactful brand storytelling. “It’s hard not to fall in love with this brand,” Kane said. “The foundation is solid, and the opportunity to scale is huge.”

Seeker, a U.S. Navy veteran and former IT leader for major restaurant brands, will focus on optimizing Ziggi’s technology infrastructure to improve efficiency and enhance the customer and franchisee experience.

These leadership additions reinforce Ziggi’s commitment to building a franchise network that’s supported, tech-forward, and prepared for the future.

Knudsen emphasized the importance of these hires, noting, “We’ve got some great wind in our sails and real solid momentum. Stacey and Tom complete the already top of class leadership team with even more depth of bench to bring the expertise and vision we need as we fuel growth into 2025 and beyond.”

From fizzy new flavors to franchise momentum and leadership innovation, Ziggi’s Coffee is positioning itself at the forefront of the next wave in the coffee and specialty beverage industry. With a playful yet strategic approach, the brand is proving that it’s not just keeping up with trends—it’s setting them.

Learn more about Ziggi’s franchise opportunity: ziggiscoffee.com/franchise/

Stay up to date with all Ziggi’s happenings: linkedin.com/company/ziggi's-coffee/