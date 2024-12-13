A Great Night Out Transcends Cultures and Languages

Own the World’s Most Famous Bar: A Coyote Ugly Franchise Opportunity

Coyote Ugly Saloon, the legendary bar brand, is inviting entrepreneurs to join its global expansion. Known for its high-energy atmosphere, unforgettable entertainment, and loyal following, Coyote Ugly has transformed from a single New York City location into a thriving international phenomenon. With successful franchises in multiple countries and plans to enter more global markets as well as expand domestically here in the US, now is the perfect time to bring this iconic bar to your city.

A Proven Business Model

Coyote Ugly Saloon offers franchisees the opportunity to be part of a globally recognized brand with a proven business model. Led by founder Liliana Lovell and a bench who’s depth and experience are unrivaled in the bar industry, in addition to world wide brand recognition, the franchise provides comprehensive training and support, including:

Full Training: Owners, managers, and staff are trained to deliver the authentic Coyote Ugly experience.

Owners, managers, and staff are trained to deliver the authentic Coyote Ugly experience. Site Selection and Design: Assistance in choosing the best location and creating a venue that embodies the Coyote Ugly vibe.

Assistance in choosing the best location and creating a venue that embodies the Coyote Ugly vibe. Marketing Support: Guidance to maximize your bar’s visibility and draw in customers.

Guidance to maximize your bar’s visibility and draw in customers. Ongoing Operations Support: Access to expert advice and proven systems to help your business thrive.

The investment required ranges from $600,000 to $1.5 million USD, depending on market conditions, location, and size. This cost covers everything needed to establish a Coyote Ugly Saloon in your area.

Why Choose Coyote Ugly?

As a franchisee, you’ll gain access to the knowledge and leadership of an internationally successful brand. Coyote Ugly thrives in major cities with high tourism and vibrant nightlife, and its adaptability to local cultures ensures relevance in any market.

A Growing Global Presence

Coyote Ugly is actively seeking franchisees for new locations in high-potential markets, including, Thailand, Canada, UAE, Singapore, Mexico and beyond. Ideal partners have experience in the bar or nightclub industry and share the vision of creating unforgettable experiences for patrons.

As a franchisee, you’ll benefit from the history and expertise of a brand that has been synonymous with energy and fun for decades. Whether in Sydney, Shanghai, or Rio de Janeiro, there’s a Coyote Ugly opportunity waiting for the right partner to bring it to life.

Take the Next Step

If you’re ready to join the aggressive expansion of the “Most Famous Bar on the Planet,” e-mail angie@coyoteuglyfranchise.com to request information.

Make your mark with a Coyote Ugly Saloon and become part of a world-renowned brand that sets the gold standard for nightlife across the globe.