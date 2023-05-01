A Non-Traditional Approach to Franchising with The Habit Burger Grill

The Habit Burger Grill continues to expand its reach with a fresh approach to growth that delivers even more franchise opportunities.

The beloved California-based restaurant brand, renowned for its award-winning Charburgers hand-grilled over an open flame, is growing from coast-to-coast, fueled by successful creative real estate strategies, including various non-traditional franchise models.

Franchise owners are reaping the rewards as they join The Habit’s quest to have 2,000 restaurants nationwide, with winning development strategies thoughtfully designed to meet the needs of each operator and their market –one restaurant at a time.

"The fact that we have a diverse, fresh menu that plays across varied demographics and age groups without the need for table service is a huge draw for licensees," John Phillips, Chief Global Business Partnerships Officer, shared in the first edition of the brand’s Building Better Habits blog series. "The Habit's promising volumes that translate well into the nontraditional realm means we're nimble enough to adapt our model to the needs of the operator and their market.”

Franchise owners can hit the ground running from day one with non-traditional models that fit a variety of high-traffic real estate venues—like college campuses, airports, amusement parks, retail complexes, casinos, and more. Plus, flexible licensing options enable restaurants to fit into existing real estate sites, typically under 1,200 square feet, often without the need for complete build-out construction from the ground up.

While non-traditional sites allow franchisees the flexibility to alter menu offerings, The Habit’s far-reaching fan base can expect the same next-level culinary experience and Habit Hospitality.

"While most sites have front counter service and a fully operational kitchen in just 1000 square feet, we also have other sites with full dining rooms," Phillips says. "In our college campus sites, we especially appeal to the students and faculty with our handhelds that make a great grab-and-go option. This is also the case for our nontraditional sites that fit in airports, theme parks, and casinos."

The Habit Burger Grill, with more than 350 stores and growing, provides franchise owners with industry-leading know-how and resources to help them run great restaurants backed by the expertise of renowned parent Yum! Brands. Franchisees can count on support that includes:

Assistance with prototypical plans, construction, design, and sourcing the implementation of the brand’s industry-leading technology

Access to top-tier equipment and millwork suppliers to finish out the process

Onsite training and support in the first month of business, including the grand opening and ongoing restaurant operations

A dedicated business manager to address operational issues

There are more ways than one to succeed when growing with The Habit. In addition to the non-traditional prototype, the brand’s adaptable real estate models include a freestanding drive-thru (2,500-3,000 square feet), endcap (flexible square footage), and endcap with drive-thru (2,400-2,800 square feet) options.

No matter the route they take, The Habit Burger Grill franchise owners can unlock a wealth of potential revenue streams. Alongside in-store, take-out, and drive-thru orders, franchisees can leverage The Habit’s mobile app, website ordering, telephone ordering, curbside pick-up, in-store kiosks, and third-party delivery to boost sales, enhance convenience, and highlight a seamless, all-access Guest experience.

To learn more about licensing and traditional growth opportunities with The Habit Burger Grill, visit habitburger.com/franchise.