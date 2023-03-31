AlphaGraphics Excels as an A-List Franchise and Award-Winning Brand

AlphaGraphics continues to stake its claim as a premier print and marketing franchise opportunity. The latest accomplishment, 35 years in the making - AlphaGraphics has been named to Entrepreneur's first ever Franchise 500 Hall of Fame list – a nod to the most elite brands in franchising that have been "the strongest for the longest" – consistently demonstrating excellence in franchise operations and growth.

AlphaGraphics has long cemented its distinguished place as an A-list brand, with 36 straight appearances on Entrepreneur's Annual Franchise 500 ranking. The Colorado-based company is one of only 49 franchise brands named to the Hall of Fame, honored for being ranked in every Franchise 500 for at least the last 25 years.

"Being named to the Franchise 500 Hall of Fame is a testament to our team's dedication to the overall success and growth of AlphaGraphics," said Bill McPherson, vice president of franchise development. "From leadership to the individual franchise owners, we always strive for excellence as we continue to evolve and look for new ways to make our brand stand out from the rest."

A Global Presence

AlphaGraphics has no plans to rest on its laurels. With more than 285 locations in six countries, the brand continues to drive growth as one of the largest U.S.-based networks of locally owned and operated Business Centers. In addition, the brand is part of the MBE family of companies with over 3,000 locations in 50 countries. Franchise owners can count on comprehensive training and strong marketing support.

Multi-unit franchisee Dave Dunphy, owner of three AlphaGraphics centers in the Houston area, thrives on the opportunity to help his customers grow and achieve business success as he creates his own great organization within AlphaGraphics.

For Dunphy, who "wakes up every morning excited to go to work," AlphaGraphics ownership just means more.

"I've worked in privately-owned companies for years, and being part of this franchise, I've found the support is unmatched," Dunphy said. "You have owners that you can reach out to with questions. You have access to software that other companies spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on, and the support from parent company MBE Worldwide has just taken it to a whole new level. The training classes and resources are so great for AlphaGraphics."

Being recognized as a Hall of Fame brand on the Franchise 500 is just another way AlphaGraphics continues to demonstrate its mettle as a top company to own. The award “is for our franchisees as much as it is for the leadership team,” McPherson said.

“Franchise culture is extremely important to us,” McPherson said. “You have to have the right franchise owners to be successful, and our franchisees strive to be the best at what they do. It's the combined effort between headquarters and our franchise owners that will keep us growing year after year."

Ready to join a brand that provides a solid foundation aimed toward helping its franchisees experience success? Visit alphagraphicsfranchise.com to get started today.

This website and the franchise sales information on this site does not constitute an offer to sell a franchise. The offer of a franchise can only be made through the delivery of a franchise disclosure document (“FDD”). Certain states require that we register the FDD in those states. The communications on this website are not directed by us to the residents of any of those states. Moreover, we will not offer or sell franchises in those states until we have registered the franchise (or obtained an applicable exemption from registration) and delivered the FDD to a prospective franchisee in compliance with applicable law.