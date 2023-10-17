AlphaGraphics Sets New Industry Standard with Soaring Sales

You don’t need to look far to uncover the secret sauce that has propelled AlphaGraphics to the top of the franchise universe.

The award-winning legacy brand and first-class leader in print, sign, and marketing solutions continues to dominate with the strongest unit economics in the industry. It comes after an unprecedented 2022, where AlphaGraphics posted record-breaking systemwide sales of over $307 million—and soaring average unit gross sales of roughly $1.3 million per location.

“The increase in sales is a testament to how hard our franchisees work daily,” said Bill McPherson, vice president of franchise development. “They are always looking for ways to evolve to continue providing reliable, high-quality services to our customers. That translates into franchise-wide success, which enables us to sell more franchise licenses to entrepreneurs. It truly takes a team effort for an entire franchise system to be successful.”

Adapting to Change: AlphaGraphics’ Strategic Response to the Pandemic

With over 285 locations in six countries, and a 52-year track record under its belt, AlphaGraphics is a pro at innovatively adapting to market dynamics and challenges to meet the changing demands for print sign marketing solutions.

The brand’s recession-proof model was on full display when the pandemic hit. The franchise swiftly transitioned to a digital-first approach, leveraging cutting-edge technologies to ensure seamless essential business operations and expanded offerings designed to provide new revenue streams. It was a pivotal time of support that continues to pay off for Dallas multi-unit franchisee Sherry Perry, one of AlphaGraphics’ longest-tenured owners, who also serves on the brand’s National Leadership Council.

When Perry’s national client needed social distancing signs, AlphaGraphics’ corporate was there with a helping hand.

“We were overwhelmed with the volume of work that we got in such a short period of time, basically a year’s worth of work in one month. Corporate stepped in and helped us meet the client’s deadlines and fulfill all the orders, so they were pivotal for us during that time,” Perry told Franchise Business Review. “Other things that corporate did outside our location were learning and development. They put out so many new classes, new training sessions, things that we could do during downtime with our staff to keep them sharp, to keep them engaged during this time. I think that was really helpful to the network as a whole.”

An Award-Winning Brand

The ability to pivot swiftly, innovatively, and effectively is a testament to AlphaGraphics’ resilience. This hallmark trait has earned the Colorado-based B2B business model industry accolades and high marks from happy franchisees. The most recent honors highlighting AlphaGraphics’ winning ways include the following:

• Named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 and Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 Hall of Fame, one of only 49 franchise brands named to the Hall of Fame, honored for being ranked in every Franchise 500 for at least the last 25 years.

• Honored as a Top Franchise for excellence in franchisee satisfaction and Top Recession-Proof Franchise by Franchise Business Review, and among the 2023 Franchise Times Top 500, ranking the largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales.

“Franchise culture is one of the highest priorities for AlphaGraphics,” said Bill McPherson, vice president of franchise development. “While we understand financial criteria and market availability are important to own a franchise, it’s not the number-one determining factor for us. We focus on finding the right people who fit our franchise culture to ensure all parties flourish,” he said.

“The relationship between franchisor and franchisee resembles that of a marriage. If one party is disenchanted, it’s difficult for the marriage to be successful. That’s why we focus on giving our franchisees the necessary tools they need to thrive while also providing a culture, atmosphere, and franchise community that they can enjoy.”

Ready to own a business for yourself, but not by yourself? Learn more about AlphaGraphics’ winning franchise opportunity today when you head to alphagraphicsfranchise.com.