American Freight is Set For Expansion Through Franchising

American Freight Furniture, Mattress and Appliance, a leading national retailer of furniture, mattresses and appliances at discount prices, currently operates more than 370 stores nationwide and has identified more than 600 territories available for future expansion through franchising. Since launching its franchise model in 2020, the retailer has awarded 46 territories between 14 owners with hundreds of more candidates in the pipeline.

"American Freight is a well-established yet growing company, and we’re strategically expanding our footprint through franchising," said Terry McGee, Vice President of Franchise Development at American Freight. "It's rare to find a franchise model that is so simple to replicate and multiply because decades of systems and processes precede it. American Freight doesn't just plant flags, it opens successful stores. And now, candidates have the rare opportunity to follow in those footsteps with a paved path to success."

The retailer’s rich history of expansion over the last three decades has set a strong foundation for what is now a highly scalable and simple-to-open franchise model. Its operational simplicity that requires minimal day-to-day oversight is a huge advantage for single and multi-unit operators looking to be semi-absentee while diversifying their investments.

Ready to own your part of the company’s established and growing footprint? Visit AmericanFreightFranchise.com to start a conversation with our team.