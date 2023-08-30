American Freight is The Franchise Where Simplicity Meets Scalability

Although fairly new to franchising, American Freight Furniture, Mattress and Appliance is by no means building its concept from the ground-up. In fact, American Freight already established a firm foundation 370 stores strong and a proven operating model over the last few decades. Now, franchise prospects have the opportunity to leverage this truly semi-absentee, simple and highly scalable business model that allows you to work on the business, not in it.

“Entrepreneurs with a multi-unit growth mindset are flocking to franchise with American Freight,” said Terry McGee, Vice President of Franchise Development. “They see tremendous opportunity when they evaluate the scalability and simplicity of our business model. It’s an ideal combination if a candidate is looking to grow quickly yet sustainably.”

Watch the video below to discover if you’re the ideal American Freight franchise owner and why the company’s semi-absentee model could be the best fit for your next investment.

Now is the time to franchise with American Freight as the company focuses on its expansion plans into more than 600 prime territories throughout the United States.

Bottom line: American Freight doesn’t just plant flags; it opens successful stores. Ready to own your part of the company’s growing footprint? Visit AmericanFreightFranchise.com to start a conversation.