America's Favorite Bowl Concept, Genghis Grill, Celebrates 25 Years 

Genghis Grill, flagship concept of Craveworthy Brands, is entering September celebrating the historic achievement of its 25-year anniversary. Since launching its first location in the Dallas suburb of Addison in 1998, the brand has put a focus on customer service, high-quality menu items and operational excellence as a way to elevate the guest experience. Today, the brand has over 50 locations open across the country, serving 3.2 million customers annually.

To thank their loyal fans and celebrate this momentous milestone, Genghis Grill locations across the country will offer Bottomless Bowls to dine-in guests throughout the month. The official 25th Birthday Bash will be held on September 27 at all locations, where Genghis Rewards Members can also redeem an exclusive promotion of their own: a $2.50 create-you-own small bowl.

Over the past 25 years, Genghis Grill’s innovative approach to fresh, hot and healthy food has established the brand as a leader in the "build-your-own" dining genre. From introducing bold new flavors to accommodating vegan and gluten-free options, Genghis Grill has stayed dedicated to pushing culinary boundaries.

Since joining Craveworthy Brands in 2022, Genghis Grill is positioned for continued growth with a new operationally efficient prototype and industry-leading incentive program. Gregg Majewski, CEO and founder of Craveworthy Brands, brings an open-book mentality to the expansion of each concept and recently emphasized the importance of transparency and long-term solutions.

“We went ahead and made big shifts to the Genghis model knowing that's what it takes to give our franchisees the path toward future success and to give our brand the cultural relevance needed to thrive in this industry,” said Majewski. “I want us all to win, and the only way you can do that is if you lead by your values and the heart that you have. That’s the part of the culture that we are defined by.”

Today, the Craveworthy Brands expansion strategy is galvanized by a combination of internal franchise growth, broadened brand reach, and restaurant acquisitions. Genghis Grill stands out as the sole brand with the capability to let customers select their ingredients and watch them get cooked to order. The brand's latest design model has significantly reduced its physical footprint, shrinking from 5,000 to 2,100 square feet, and cutting down the seating capacity from 97 to 50 seats. It’s also designed so one employee can operate during non-peak hours (compared to four in the old model). The strategy has reduced buildout costs from $815,000 to about $400,000, opening up the door for more investors.

Twenty-five years is just the beginning for Genghis Grill and under Majewski's leadership, the brand is set to reach its ambitious goals.