Angry Crab Shack Targets Domestic and International Markets for Aggressive Franchise Growth 

Angry Crab Shack is cooking up a recipe for worldwide success as one of the hottest brands in franchising. Demand for seafood is growing with Americans incorporating more healthy choices into their diets, resulting in seafood consumption being at an all-time high.

With average unit volume exceeding $4.6M* and average EBITDA of $654K** at the top 50% of its locations, the leading full-service restaurant chain—specializing in seafood and boils with bold Asian-Cajun flavors—remains growth-focused and on the fast track to aggressive expansion across the U.S. and Internationally.

Mesa, Arizona-based Angry Crab Shack continues to be a top choice for multi-unit operators looking for a casual dine-in concept that is inexpensive to open, simple to operate, employs a proven operational and support system and generates great R.O.I.

"You almost get your entire investment back in two years on one store; that's amazing and unheard of, particularly in the restaurant business," notes two-time Super Bowl champion and Multi-Unit Franchise Partner Mark May. As owner partner of three Angry Crab Shack restaurants in Arizona and one in Nevada, he’s committed to opening additional restaurants.

Angry Crab Shack's 2023 restaurant opening in London, England is operated by Franchise Partner Bruce Li who along with his management team of Operations Director Lucy Liang and General Manager Sonia Sheng are already planning to open their second location in London. "Our first location has been a tremendous success. Angry Crab Shack offers our guests a fun and memorable dining experience with a menu that is unique to the European market. Our plan is to continue expanding in the greater London market and throughout the UK through an optional Master Agreement," shared Bruce.

Founded in 2013 by former NFL player Ron Lou, Angry Crab Shack isn't just about delivering delicious seafood, it's about making a positive impact in communities. Whether it's contributing to local charities or collaborating with community projects, Angry Crab Shack is deeply rooted in creating lasting positive change. Ron established Angry Crab Shack with a core value to support local communities. After a decade in business, this commitment still holds true as Angry Crab Shack has exceeded $1.5M in charitable donations.

Building on mountains of momentum, Angry Crab Shack, which currently has 22 locations open, is set to make its unique presence known in new communities and strategic markets with two new locations scheduled to open in the coming months. The brand's entry into the United Kingdom is expected to kick-start international growth of the fun, casual seafood restaurant concept. Angry Crab Shack aims to have 100 stores opened and operating by 2030.

With the vast available territory to expand the Angry Crab Shack footprint, multi-unit owners can take advantage of the brand's smart, second-generation site strategy that minimizes the initial cost of entry and monthly overhead. An adaptable interior design allows Franchise Partners to take any space and any restaurant that meets the square footage requirements, and flip it into the unique and fun concept with a Median Initial Investment of $538K***. Add a smart build-out strategy with streamlined operations and strong consumer demand, Angry Crab Shack makes for an attractive investment for multi-unit ownership.

Don’t miss this chance to claim your desired market. Angry Crab Shack is aggressively expanding throughout the United States and Internationally, targeting franchise expansion for the coming year in the states of Florida, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Internationally in the Arabian Gulf States of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Singapore in the Pacific Rim.

To explore an unmatched opportunity to grab your share of the full-service restaurant industry, head to angrycrabfranchise.com.

*This figure represents the average net sales achieved for calendar year 2022 at the top 50% of affiliate owned and franchised restaurants. **This figure represents the average EBITDA achieved for calendar year 2022 as a percentage of consolidated net sales at the same 50% of affiliate owned and franchised restaurants. ***This figure represents the Median Initial Investment to open all affiliate restaurants and eight (8) of the ten (10) franchised restaurants operating in 2022 that were open for at least one year, all of which were opened in Second Generation Sites. Second Generation Sites are restaurant locations where the operator used a premises that was previously operated as a restaurant and therefore requires less initial investment to open and operate. Most Angry Crab Shacks are operated in Second Generation Sites. This information appears in Item 19 of our Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD). You should review our FDD for details about these results. Your results may differ. There is no assurance that you will do as well.