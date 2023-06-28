ApplePie Capital: The Financing Partner of Choice for Exceptional Franchise Brands

Franchise brands that are in growth mode need to make financing simple for their franchisees. To accomplish this, many brands assemble a deep lender list, provide the list to franchisees, and call it a day. Simple enough, right? Not so fast!

This approach can actually make the process harder for both franchisees and your FranDev team in several ways:

Applying across several lenders to find the best deal is time consuming and frustrating, especially if your candidates aren’t experienced in sourcing funding

Educating a long list of lenders about your brand diverts FranDev resources away from signing up new franchisees

Having too many lenders on the list means you’re not strategic to any of them (and having too few puts you at risk of the lenders running out of capital for your brand due to concentration limits)

If your brand is not strategic to them, the lenders may tighten credit for reasons not related to your brand’s performance

Many lenders are only focused on the transaction in front of them instead of helping franchisees develop a long-term success plan

That’s why ApplePie Capital is the preferred capital markets partner for dozens of exceptional franchise brands. Launched in 2015, ApplePie has already grown to be one of the nation’s largest franchise lenders, having funded over $2.3 billion since inception.

Focused on relationships and dedicated to franchising, ApplePie is an exclusive and powerful ally for every stage of growth. In addition to ApplePie Core, their growth-oriented conventional loan for both new and existing operators, ApplePie also offers SBA loans from a curated network of lenders, as well as equipment & remodel financing, all via a single application.

ApplePie creates custom lending programs for its brand partners, tailored to address the full spectrum of financing needs for first timers or experienced operators, wherever they are in their life cycle: New unit, refinance, acquisition, equipment/remodel, recapitalizations and multi-unit roll-outs. What makes ApplePie unique and allows them to help FranDevs with financing challenges are differentiators such as:

A relationship-focused team of experienced franchise financing specialists who understand how to structure for long term success and meet each franchisee’s growth objectives

ApplePie Core, an innovative and flexible conventional loan product that allows franchisees to open new units faster than SBA financing, with no personal collateral requirements

Continuous access to diverse capital sources and competitive fixed rates even through adverse economic cycles

A seamless online borrower experience that streamlines the loan process, reducing repetitive documentation, and providing transparency and clear requirements

Urban Air Adventure Parks has seen the benefit of partnering with ApplePie firsthand, with over 70 transactions completed to date. “One of the advantages of partnering with ApplePie is they help franchisees understand how to build their enterprise,” says Michael Browning, Founder and CEO, Unleashed Brands. “They really took the time to understand our brand, the franchisees we were attracting, and how to put a program together to meet everyone's needs and goals.” Watch a video featuring Michael and other satisfied ApplePie clients here.

