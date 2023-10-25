Biscuit Belly: Redefining the Brunch Experience

In the world of culinary innovation, creating a standout dish often requires a blend of carefully selected ingredients and a passionate touch that transforms them into something extraordinary. The same principle applies when crafting a new business concept—one that stands out and captivates both consumers and potential franchisees.

Biscuit Belly, a Louisville-based gem in the world of fast casual breakfast, has mastered this art. The restaurant has been shaking up the brunch scene since its founding in 2018 by dynamic husband-wife duo Chad and Lauren Coulter, talented Executive Chef Tavis Rockwell, and Chuck Schnatter, who, through various leadership roles, helped grow Papa John’s into a national chain.

Chad, a Georgia native and entrepreneur at heart, had always held a deep affection for scratch-made biscuits and Southern cuisine. The couple's impressive track record included multiple paint n sip franchises, as well as the creation of the successful LouVino chain, boasting five locations across three states. When they sensed a hunger for a better brunch option, they turned to Chef Rockwell to craft an unbeatable biscuit recipe and build a menu that would leave a lasting impression.

Biscuit Belly's menu reflects a perfect marriage of traditional Southern brunch and contemporary culinary twists. From fried green tomatoes to mini biscuit baskets with a trio of gravy options, and "bonuts" (biscuit donut holes), this concept offers a delightful array of options. The star of the show, however, is their biscuit sandwiches, generously piled high with popular breakfast meats and toppings. Accompanied by biscuits and gravy, build-your-own breakfast bowls, signature omelets, brunch cocktails, espresso drinks, and lighter fare, the menu has something to satisfy every palate.

What sets Biscuit Belly apart is not only its mouthwatering menu but also its operational efficiency. The typical table turnover is a swift 25 minutes or less, leading to higher ticket counts and satisfied customers. And, because the restaurant is only open for breakfast and lunch, hiring staff is less challenging. Moreover, a thriving takeout and delivery business provides an additional revenue stream.

Chuck Schnatter, a seasoned industry veteran, recognizes the brilliance behind Biscuit Belly. He notes, "We're typically only open until 3 p.m., which is attractive to franchisees because it frees up their afternoons. In addition, our menu carries strong customer appeal, better unit economics, low labor costs, and easier execution than a concept with a broader bill of fare."

Biscuit Belly's recent franchise expansion announcements speak to the brand's growing appeal. With deals inked for Charlotte, Lexington, Knoxville, Atlanta, Huntsville, and Birmingham, as well as the Eastern coast including the greater Virginia Beach market and the Carolinas, the brand is poised for rapid growth. Currently boasting nine open locations in five states, with seven more slated to open in the next year, and an additional 14 pending sites under open development agreements, Biscuit Belly is on the rise.

"We are eager to bring Biscuit Belly to more markets hungry for a better brunch concept by partnering with experienced multi-unit operators looking for an exciting new franchise opportunity," says Chad Coulter, CEO and Co-Founder.

As Biscuit Belly continues to gain popularity, the brand is exploring new avenues to bolster sales, including a revamped catering program offering breakfast bakes, biscuit boxes, sandwiches, sides, and more. With a focus on expansion in the Carolinas, Northern Virginia, and Central Florida, Biscuit Belly invites multi-unit restaurant operators and franchise investors who are deeply connected to their local communities and share a passion for the restaurant industry to join them on this flavorful journey.

In a world where the brunch experience is evolving, Biscuit Belly has carved out its niche—the "better brunch category." With its winning combination of chef-perfected recipes, limited hours, low labor costs, and easy implementation, it's a business opportunity that not only satisfies consumers' cravings but also promises a recipe for franchise success. Interested in franchising the restaurant that invented the better brunch concept? Visit biscuitbellyfranchise.com to learn more.