Biscuit Belly Stands Primed to Soar as a Golden Franchise Opportunity

Biscuit Belly has hit the road to national growth, fine-tuned and future-focused as one of the hottest brands in franchising.

The Kentucky-based “craft casual” breakfast and brunch concept, with 10 locations open and 20-plus more in development, is off to a fast start in 2024, further expanding its Southeastern presence with new and existing multi-unit operators. Early adopters are embracing Biscuit Belly, developing additional stores in their territories—and signing up for more.

Building on a mountain of momentum, Biscuit Belly is hatching plans for the coming months to bring the brand’s warm hospitality and chef-driven brunch-centric menu to local communities throughout Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Kentucky.

Among them, Deepen Patel and Todd Gallinek, owners of two successful Biscuit Belly locations in Alabama. The seasoned multi-brand restaurant operators, with over 40 restaurants between their two groups, recently inked a second development deal to open six Biscuit Belly locations in the Charlotte Metro of North Carolina and parts of South Carolina.

“We chose to open stores in Charlotte because we believe the city's vibrant food scene and thriving economy make it the perfect place to introduce Biscuit Belly,” said Patel. “Charlotteans love a good breakfast, and we are confident they will appreciate the quality and taste of Biscuit Belly’s made-from-scratch biscuits, as well as the fast-casual dining experience they offer."

Franchising since 2020, Biscuit Belly is shaking up the breakfast scene, serving up a better brunch experience focused on Southern comfort food classics, innovative boozy beverages, and a bright, modern environment with a local hometown feel. The brand’s single-shift business model is all about simplicity with streamlined systems, hands-on training, and robust support efficiently delivered at every stage of franchise growth.

It all adds up to a compelling, one-of-a-kind fast casual franchise opportunity for multi-unit operators that promises maximum output with minimal hassle.

“After a triumphant 2023, we are eager to continue on our expansion journey with six locations in construction throughout Kentucky, Virginia, and the Carolinas, all anticipated to open in 2024”, said Chad Coulter, Founder and CEO of Biscuit Belly. “We are motivated to continue on our accelerated pace and aim to finalize four development deals by the end of 2024, with a particular focus on the Florida markets.”

Looking forward, Biscuit Belly’s fresh take on franchising is only getting better. Along with an updated catering menu and plans to roll out creative LTO items, the breakfast chain is committed to enhancing consumer engagement, brand loyalty, and community involvement by tapping into new influencer programs, fostering brand partnerships, and organizing community giveback events throughout the year.

With locations open or under development in Kentucky, Indiana, Georgia, Alabama, Virginia, and the Carolinas, Biscuit Belly stands ready for more strategic expansion. The brand looks to partner with single and multi-unit franchisees to grow across the U.S., targeting more growth in the South, Midwest, and Southeast. Restaurants range from 2,800 to 3,000 square feet and offer a flexible footprint designed to take advantage of prime locations for the ideal fit. Including the franchise fee, the initial investment for a Biscuit Belly franchise is between $697,000 to $1,102,000. Ready to grab life by the biscuit? Discover your opportunity to expand with a one-of-kind brand today. Head to biscuitbellyfranchise.com.