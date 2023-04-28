Black Bear Diner Primed for Growth with New Ground-Up Prototype 

Black Bear Diner has hit the trail to more expansion with a new ground-up design and a proven franchise blueprint built for a bright future.

Already one of the industry’s fastest-growing franchises, Black Bear Diner is rolling out a smaller, more efficient prototype set to capitalize on its burgeoning momentum as an unmatched family dining concept, with 155 restaurants in 14 states –and counting.

The reduced footprint, coming in at 4,625 square feet, will be the gold standard for Black Bear Diner’s newly built corporate and franchise restaurants starting in the fourth quarter of 2023 and beyond.

Fans of the one-of-a-kind, bear-themed concept can expect a modern design take that stays true to the unique roots of the brand, known for abundant portions of home-style comfort food and an unmatched family dining experience.

“The key elements to the prototype changes are alternative seating, equipment, finishes, and reducing the building size to maximize both operations efficiency and return on investment,” says Rick Forester, Black Bear Diner’s Vice President of Construction and Design.

Smaller Footprint = Bigger Benefits

Franchisees are embracing the new prototype, eager to take advantage of the real estate opportunities and flexibility that the smaller footprint provides while reducing their buildout costs.

But that’s not all. Black Bear Diner’s new conversions and ground-up builds will incorporate recently added off-premise design enhancements and technology that expedites the brand’s robust off-premise business and preserves the in-diner guest experience. The refinements include a newly designed vestibule pickup window, separated from diners waiting to be seated yet still convenient to the cashier-based payment area.

The new prototype comes at a time of double-digit sales in conjunction with steady and strategic expansion for the NextGen casual brand in new markets. After celebrating the opening of 10 Black Bear Diner restaurants in 2022, the company looks to open 15 new diners by year-end, with plenty of room for growth and franchise expansion from coast to coast.

A Model That’s More than a Meal

For seasoned entrepreneurs looking for a solid investment and a winning investment to add to any portfolio, Black Bear Diner provides a recipe for success with staying power.

Founded in 1995, Black Bear Diner continues to evolve as a disruptor in the family-dining segment serving up home-style comfort breakfast, lunch, and dinner dishes in a welcoming way.

Franchise partners can count on comprehensive support and ongoing training every step of the way as they reap the high AUV rewards that come with owning an award-winning brand with three nearly equal sales per daypart.

Black Bear Diner continues to be consistently recognized for its significant growth and outstanding performance, including nodes as the winner of FSR Magazine’s 2021 Reader’s Choice Award for Best Legacy Brand, featured in FSR Magazine’s NextGen 25, Top 10 Customer Service Winner, Top 10 Fastest-Growing Chain and Top Disruptor from Nation’s Restaurant News. Franchise Times has also called Black Bear Diner one of the “smartest-growing brands” in the country.

Ready to discover your opportunity to make tracks with Black Bear Diner? The brand seeks to expand with community-minded and experienced restaurant operators and owners.

Discover your opportunities to expand with an award-winning brand hungry for growth. Head to blackbeardinerfranchise.com/ today.