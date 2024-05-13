Bojangles Bolsters Leadership Team with Steven Gold as VP of Real Estate

Bojangles, the Carolina-based restaurant chain specializing in craveable breakfast and Southern-style chicken, biscuits and tea, has announced a new Vice President of Real Estate.

Steven Gold, the new VP of Real Estate, brings more than 30 years of experience in development to the Bojangles team. Gold boasts an impressive background in real estate development, most recently, for multiple retail, hospitality and restaurant brands, including multi-unit program development for FOCUS Brands and Mattress Firm. His broad expertise in restaurant development began when he started with Wendy’s, eventually becoming the Senior Director of Real Estate and Development. Steve also served as Senior Director of Real Estate at Logan’s Roadhouse, where he was instrumental in growing the chain from 180 to 250 units during his five-year tenure.

Expressing his enthusiasm in his new role with Bojangles, Gold stated, “I couldn’t be more thrilled to join the Bojangles team as their new VP of Real Estate. With the brand’s rich history and strong presence in the Southern markets, I look forward to contributing to its continued growth and success.”

Before his appointment at Bojangles, Gold served as Division President at Capital Growth Buchalter, where he led development efforts for various clients, including McAlister’s Deli. In his new capacity, Gold will oversee Bojangles’ real estate strategy and site selection management, leveraging his extensive knowledge in project and management, client relations, site selection, financials and budgets.

Jim Cannon, Chief Development Officer at Bojangles, expressed his excitement surrounding Gold’s appointment. “Steve’s extensive experience and strategic vision will be invaluable as we continue to expand our footprint and bring our beloved Southern flavors to new communities,” Cannon said. “We’re thrilled to welcome Steven to the Bojangles family and look forward to his leadership in driving our growth and success.”

Bojangles’ expansion strategy is poised for targeted growth across new markets in the U.S. including Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Texas and beyond. As the brand seeks to introduce its best-in-class breakfast and chicken offerings to new regions, experienced entrepreneurs are invited to join its growth trajectory and build upon its 45 years of Southern culinary expertise.

Bojangles stands as a premier breakfast and chicken concept, offering seasoned entrepreneurs the opportunity to own a burgeoning restaurant franchise. With over 800 locations and recognition as one of the fastest-growing quick-service chicken chains in the country, Bojangles continues to expand its footprint, with numerous locations in development.