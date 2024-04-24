Bojangles Signs Multi-Unit Franchise Agreement in L.A. County 

Bojangles, the Carolina-born restaurant chain specializing in craveable breakfast and Southern-style chicken, biscuits and tea, has announced the signing of a 30-unit agreement that will bring the concept to California for the first time.

The agreement, spearheaded by seasoned entrepreneur Lorenzo Boucetta and Poulet Brothers, LLC, is expected to introduce Bojangles to Los Angeles County in early 2025. Boucetta's lifetime of experience in the hospitality industry and his background in real estate development, e-commerce, and technology make him the perfect fit to lead the brand’s break into the Los Angeles market.

“From the moment I was first introduced to Bojangles, I knew immediately that this was a brand that I wanted to be a part of. The delicious chicken, biscuits, and breakfast, combined with strong unit economics and unparalleled support made the decision a no-brainer for me,” said Boucetta. “I’ve spent several years in hospitality and real estate development, but my roots have always been ingrained in the restaurant industry. The opportunity to grow Bojangles in California presented itself at the perfect moment, and I am thrilled to bring this iconic brand to the market for the first time.”

Since moving to Los Angeles in 2009, Boucetta has focused on restoring high-end historical properties, leveraging his experience in the hospitality industry both domestically and internationally. Coupled with his operating partner's 20 years of experience in the restaurant and chicken sector, Boucetta's expertise positions them well to establish Bojangles' Southern charm in California.

"Supporting our franchisees is a fundamental pillar of success and growth at Bojangles. Being there for them at every stage of the franchising process strengthens our relationships and commitment to partnership," said Jose Armario, CEO of Bojangles. "Lorenzo's impressive background in business operations, hospitality, and real estate development makes him an ideal partner for us. We are ecstatic to bring Bojangles to Los Angeles residents and look forward to opening our first location in California next year, while anticipating the exciting growth that will follow."

As Bojangles and Poulet Brothers, LLC plan to open 30 new locations over the next six years, franchising opportunities remain available in prime areas throughout California, offering entrepreneurs the chance to capitalize on the Bojangles business model, featuring a hand-breaded boneless chicken platform,and bring Southern flavor to communities across the state.

With more than 45 years of Southern know-how, Bojangles is a best-in-class breakfast and chicken franchise offering experienced entrepreneurs the opportunity to own a growing chicken restaurant franchise. The company has over 800 locations and is one of the fastest-growing, quick-service chicken chains in the country, with more locations in development.

Individuals interested in franchising with Bojangles should possess strong financial capacity, relevant business or restaurant experience, and a sophisticated professional background. Ideal candidates should be affluent and capable of managing multiple units, with a preference for the operating partner to reside in the franchise's market. Bojangles encourages franchisees to build at least 5 to 10 locations, particularly in larger metro cities.