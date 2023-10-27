Branching Out With Business Services: Professional Services Providers find Payroll Vault Easily Fills Needed Small Business Service Gap

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, there are more than 33 million small businesses in operation across the country today. Collectively, these entrepreneurial pioneers employ more than 61.5 million people. That’s a lot of individual payroll and benefit accounts to maintain and compliance requirements to meet - especially when most business owners are primarily focused on customer service and satisfaction.

CPAs, HR experts, and others who provide financial and business services can now easily solve this payroll and compliance challenge for their clients. Becoming a Payroll Vault franchisee, the country’s largest and fastest growing small business payroll services franchise, has proven to be a smart move for current business services providers.

More and more CPAs are realizing the benefits of incorporating Payroll Vault into their practice. This not only allows them to offer a new and valuable service to their clients but also provides a streamlined and well-supported approach without overwhelming their existing resources.

“I had been doing payroll as a losing division in my practice,” recalls Terri Stewart, a CPA and owner of a Payroll Vault franchise in Virginia Beach, Va. “It was a good decision for me. I heard Sean speak at a seminar I was at for CPA practice software and knew adding Payroll Vault was what my company needed. Once I split it out, my payroll became profitable. We had a streamlined process, and a corporate office standing behind us that had the time to work on processes, advertising, and countless other things I just didn’t have time for. I was able to service and make my clients happy and not go broke doing it.”

Payroll Vault’s mission is to re-define© payroll and workforce management solutions for small businesses and to do so with industry-leading client service. Founded in 2008 by Sean Manning, a CPA and co-author of “Six Steps to Small Business Success,” Payroll Vault serves as the internal payroll department for thousands of businesses nationwide, delivering a dedicated team of experts and a suite of the most effective human resource outsourcing solutions. The company’s strong commitment to helping businesses succeed, combined with its unparalleled client service, enable operators to customize payroll services for each client and optimize workforce management.

“My whole life, I’ve helped small business owners be successful in running their businesses,” says Payroll Vault founder and CEO Sean Manning. “With the Payroll Vault franchise system, we’re taking that to the next level, helping people who want to be in the payroll business be successful in it. Payroll services are definitely growing – the need for it, the resources around it, etc., so there are plenty of opportunities for aspiring business owners with us.”

Franchisees of Payroll Vault are equipped with extensive training, cutting-edge cloud-based software for efficient payroll processing, and an array of marketing tools to effectively engage with small business owners in their local communities. As a result, they are able to provide essential services, forge lasting partnerships, and build rapport. Furthermore, franchisees enjoy unrestricted territories, low overhead expenses, and minimal staffing requirements. They can easily operate out of a small home-based workspace or a compact offsite location. While maintaining client relationships by attending networking events and occasional in-person meetings, owners have the flexibility to work remotely, thus providing a hassle-free experience.

Today there are nearly 60 Payroll Vault locations nationwide. The company plans to have 70 operating units throughout the United States by the end of 2023 and more than 100 open by the end of 2024. No prior accounting experience is needed to run a Payroll Vault office, so the franchise is perfect for corporate employees looking to free themselves from being chained to an office desk building wealth for someone else, as well as stay-at-home parents or retirees.

“Because of its low investment and unique territory parameters, digital nomads, corporate veterans and others who want a recurring revenue stream and the flexibility of operating from anywhere love this brand,” says Joshua Kovacs, co-founder and CEO of Oakscale, which oversees franchise development for the brand. “Payroll Vault has strong financials, a significant amount of operating history dating back to Sean’s entry into accounting business in 1990, and a fervent devotion to maintaining a supportive culture and continuously enhancing its business model. These factors combine so successfully that Payroll Vault franchisees consistently register some of the highest satisfaction levels reported by Franchise Business Review.”

Payroll Vault is currently accepting applications for franchisees throughout the United States. For more information on available opportunities, contact Ryan Durishin at at (703) 593-9102 or ryan@oakscale.com.