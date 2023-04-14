Briggs Home Care Poised for Franchise Success as Proven Brand

Are you seeking a growth-focused opportunity to serve others in the booming home care industry? Look no further than Briggs Home Care.

The trusted premier senior care brand, backed by the proven mega-muscle of its 75-year-old parent company, Briggs Healthcare, is set to soar with a franchise blueprint for success unmatched in senior care.

Launched in 2015, Briggs Home Care aims to build on the bright future of senior care with a unique and innovative approach to the highest level of care delivery through franchising. The Iowa-based brand, bolstered by a network of 11 corporate-owned agencies, offers franchisees a strong foundation of healthcare industry expertise to serve communities on the local level.

“We have learned a lot through our agencies, and now we are ready to expand,” says Sybll Romley, corporate executive director of Briggs Home Care. “Home care is our future, and we are fully committed to the franchise model.”

A Better Home Care Franchise Opportunity

From the start, franchise owners can count on comprehensive training and ongoing support for an unequaled competitive edge.

Becoming a Briggs Home Care agency owner means a path to empowerment that includes the following:

The ability to attract and retain caregivers with better pay and benefits.

A more advanced caregiver training protocol than the industry average.

Customer and caregiver satisfaction measurement tools.???

Increased efficiency, both in the office and in the field?.

A scalable, flexible business model with the ability to add additional services and expand geographically as you grow.

Briggs’ knowledge of industry-related regulations.?

Positioning for future success in a changing industry.?

“We want to grow, and we are going to be smart about how we do it,” Romley adds. ‘We want our franchisees to be successful and to have the support from us that they need to get there.”

There’s Never Been a Better Time to Partner with Briggs Home Care

Briggs Home Care’s quest to expand its caring reach comes at a time of growing demand for high-quality in-home care services. Roughly 20% of our population is projected to be over 65 by 2030, with most seeking to age in place and live as independently as possible.

With age, however, comes chronic conditions, disease, and physical challenges that can make being at home unsafe without help. Briggs Home Care was developed to help clients achieve a greater quality of life that brings peace of mind to their families. It’s a mission that makes finding the right franchise partners paramount, notes Romley.

“Choosing someone to take care of mom or dad is a deeply personal decision,” Romley says. “A successful franchisee is going to be compassionate and understanding. Often, that compassion comes from having their own story about caring for a family member or friend. Home care is a wonderful way to make a difference in your community.”

Briggs Home Care seeks to expand in key urban markets across the U.S. Prospective franchisees must be financially qualified with a strong managerial background, a passion for serving, and an innate sales ability. A healthcare or medical background is a plus, although not necessary.

Are you ready to be part of the indisputable choice families are looking for when seeking premier, compassionate, and reliable help? Learn more about the franchising opportunity today. Head to briggshomecarefranchising.com.