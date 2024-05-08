Buona and Rainbow Cone Expand to New Markets with Multiple Multi-Unit Development Deals

Chicago’s authentic cuisine is spreading across the nation as The Buona Companies announces a series of multi-unit development agreements with 10 new franchise groups to expand its footprint in new markets like Southern California, Orlando and Tampa, Florida; New Buffalo, Michigan; Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas; and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The agreements make up a total of 32 new restaurants slated to open over the course of the next several years.

The Buona Companies franchise growth is attributed to several factors, including AUVs north of $3.4 million for dual-branded stores, the limited competition in the Italian Beef space and the growing demand for Chicago cuisine across the country. With Buona’s authentic Italian beef sandwiches and The Original Rainbow Cone’s signature five-flavor ice-cream cone, each brand taps into a growing market that resonates with consumers seeking flavorful and unique dining experiences. Both brands offer franchisees a marketable brand that brings flexibility with diverse menu offerings suitable for multiple dayparts, ensuring franchisees can capitalize on various revenue streams throughout the day.

Each of the new franchise partners brings a wealth of professional experience to the overall franchise system, including operating franchise concepts in the restaurant and hotel industry, decorated careers in telecommunications, medical operations and more. Each group is thrilled to be the first in their market to serve residents the novel Chicago cuisines that they are clamoring for.

“We’re excited to welcome these new franchise partners to the Buona and Rainbow Cone family,” said Joe Buonavolanto III, Executive Vice President of the Buona Companies. “Their passion for our brands, coupled with their extensive business experience, makes them valuable additions to our rapidly growing franchise system. With their support, we're confident in our ability to bring the authentic flavors of Chicago to even more communities nationwide. We look forward to seeing the positive impact they'll have as we continue to expand in 2024 and beyond.”

With a family-centered and operator-first approach in the form of updated restaurant designs, comprehensive training and operational support through e-learning resources, marketing programs, real estate and construction guidance, Buona and Rainbow Cone offer entrepreneurs a chance to establish their own legacies. Additionally, field teams ensure franchise partners are set up for success every step of the way.

Ideal franchisees should have relevant restaurant and or business ownership experience, share a passion for quality food and service and are actively involved in the communities in which they are looking to develop.

Buona’s menu features the iconic Chicago original Italian beef and sausage sandwiches, while Rainbow Cone delights customers with its unique five-flavor ice cream cone. Both brands are committed to delivering quality food and memorable experiences to guests across the country.

For more information about franchise opportunities with Buona and The Original Rainbow Cone, visit buonafranchise.com or rainbowconefranchise.com