Buona and The Original Rainbow Cone Continue Nationwide Expansion with Multiple New Openings and Development Deals

Chicago’s authentic flavors are making their mark nationwide, as The Buona Companies celebrate a series of recent openings in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin; Dyer, Indiana; Key West, Florida; Loves Park and Flossmoor, Illinois. These additions expand the brand's family to over 50 locations across the country. The company has also secured several new agreements and leases, including exciting new Rainbow Cone signed leases in Orlando, Florida, and Hurst, Texas.

The Buona Companies’ expansion strategy includes dual-branded Buona and Rainbow Cone locations, which are reaching average unit volumes that exceed $3.4 million. As two family-owned brands backed by nearly 100 years of restaurant experience, the evolution of these Chicago icons honors the brands’ individual roots while enabling the flexibility to attract new generations. Both brands offer franchisees a marketable concept that brings flexibility with diverse menu offerings suitable for multiple dayparts, ensuring franchisees can capitalize on various revenue streams throughout the day.

Buona appeals to consumers with busy lifestyles, combining a full-service experience with the convenience of fast-casual dining. The family-friendly menu features favorites like Chicago’s legendary Italian beef sandwiches and other regional classics, along with salads and plant-based dishes that resonate with all ages. While Rainbow Cone captures the attention of younger audiences with its unique, photogenic ice cream experience. Its vibrant five-flavor cone is perfect for social media sharing, standing out distinctly in the ice cream category. With minimal competition in the Italian beef segment and the unique synergy between the two brands, franchise are well-positioned for success in their local markets.

Each new franchise brings a wealth of unique professional experience to the company’s network of franchisees, including expertise in management, quick service restaurant ownership, operations, and entrepreneurship. These diverse backgrounds enhance its collective strength and contribute to the brands’ expansions. The new partners are enthusiastic about introducing Chicago’s renowned cuisine to their local markets and are eager to serve guests their favorite Chicago dishes.

“This summer alone we had multiple openings outside of Chicago, which is a testament to the potential of our franchise opportunity and the demand for our unique flavors,” said Joe Buonavolanto III, Executive Vice President of the Buona Companies. “As we continue to welcome new partners to the Buona and Rainbow Cone family, we continue to learn from fresh perspectives, which has been integral to our growth. I’m excited to see where the remainder of 2024 takes us and look forward to continuing to introduce more communities to our Chicago classics.”

Through The Buona Companies operator-first and family-centric approach, Rainbow Cone and Buona offer entrepreneurs a chance to establish their legacies by brining tastes from Chicago to new locations, backed by modern restaurant design, innovative marketing programs, comprehensive training and operational support through e-learning resources, and real estate and construction guidance. Ideal franchisees should have relevant restaurant and/or business ownership experience, share a passion for quality food and service and be actively involved in the communities in which they are looking to develop in.

For more information about franchise opportunities with Buona and The Original Rainbow Cone, visit https://buonafranchise.com or https://rainbowconefranchise.com