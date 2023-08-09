Care to Make a Difference: PetWellClinic Gives Those with a Passion for Pets and Proprietorship Access to a Recession-Resistant Business in High Demand

Entrepreneurs seeking to break into the booming pet industry are finding a resilient franchise home in PetWellClinic, where a passion for pets meets a perfect career and investment opportunity.

As the largest and fastest-growing pet-wellness franchise, PetWellClinic now has 23 locations already serving pets and their families across the country, and nearly 150 additional units under development or committed to via franchise agreements. The company is staking its claim as a top franchise opportunity in the pet care category, with a modern on-demand approach that thrives even in an uncertain economy.

PetWellClinic was created in 2010 by Dr. Sam Meisler, DVM to make preventive care more affordable and convenient for dog and cat owners. Its innovative client flow gives pet owners the flexibility of selecting and purchasing their services before they’re delivered – similar to how people use walk-in clinics for basic health services or monitoring and managing chronic conditions. “So many of the diseases that we see in veterinary practice are preventable at a minimum of expense,” Dr. Meisler says. “If we can make prevention affordable and convenient, fewer pets will succumb to devastating diseases like parvovirus and feline leukemia. PetWellClinic provides easy, affordable on-demand access to preventive and expert veterinary care for minor ailments and chronic conditions. If we can do the simple things well and efficiently, we can make most of the conditions pets suffer from affordable to treat.”

Pet owners love the PetWellClinic concept because they get much faster veterinary attention for the pets, Dr. Meisler says. Traditional vets see PetWellClinic as a complement to their businesses, not a competitor, he adds, because it helps them offload their backlog of patients to a nearby, qualified facility ready to tackle everyday pet wellness needs. In fact, many PetWellClinic operators have found local vet offices will refer pet owners to them for routine wellness care or to handle minor issues. Additionally, veterinarians themselves look to PetWellClinic as a preferred career choice because they have more clearly defined hours without ‘on call’ shifts and avoid having to confront more severe and stressful pet issues.

Here are 5 reasons why PetWellClinic continues to shine as a franchise opportunity:

#1 Soaring Demand

Pets are part of the family, and during the past few years of the pandemic, more of them joined our families than ever before. Their health is a top priority for their owners, no matter the state of the economy. Roughly 67% of households in the U.S. are pet owners, projected to spend nearly $40 billion on vet care and related products in 2023, according to the American Pet Products Association. PetWellClinic’s unique, affordably priced walk-in model stands ready to meet the demand as more owners seek convenient, accessible, and quality care for their furry friends.

#2 Cost-Effective Business

Unlike traditional veterinary practices with expensive equipment, large spaces, and high staff costs, PetWellClinic requires minimal overhead. Clinics are typically 600 to 1200 square feet and staffed by one veterinarian and one or two veterinary assistants per shift. Industry-leading proprietary technology seamlessly handles everything from check-in to check-out to inventory management and reporting – keeping costs low and quality high.

#3 A Competitive Advantage

Veterinarian and software engineer Dr. Sam Meisler founded PetWellClinic to deliver unique value which was missing in a high growth industry. Locations are designed for complete transparency and openness, from the service menu at the front desk that shows pricing and lets owners pick just what they need for their pets in advance, to the innovative client flow that allows pet owners to see everything that is happening, from the front of the clinic to the back. PetWellClinic’s openness also means a pet never leaves its owner’s side and owners never feel forgotten in an exam room.

#4 Recession-Resistant Industry

Pet owners are willing to make sacrifices in other areas of their budget before compromising on their pets’ health and well-being. Even during economic downturns, pet healthcare services remain essential, creating a consistent revenue stream for franchise owners.

#5 Proven and Poised for Growth

With nearly 150 units committed to or under development and 23 locations already open, PetWellClinic boasts a strong record of growth and expansion, backed by franchise development partner Oakscale.

Franchisee owners can count on first-rate support, including operations and technician training, opening day preparation, marketing system training, and ongoing coaching and operational guidance.

“The pet health industry is growing tremendously, creating a great opportunity for entrepreneurs and industry leaders to capitalize on the transformations that consumers have been expressing a want for in recent years,” Dr. Meisler said. “That’s exactly why I founded PetWellClinic, to reshape what traditional veterinary care looked like and make it better for the modern era.”

PetWellClinic seeks to expand with franchisees focused on exceptional operations and customer service. The time to join the hottest franchise family is now. Explore opportunities with PetWellClinic today at petwellfranchise.com.