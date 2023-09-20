Celebrating 20 Years: Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux Rings in Anniversary with Annual Conference & Debut of Bone-In Wings

Renowned sports bar and restaurant, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, is ringing in its 20th anniversary with memorable recognition of key team players at its 2023 annual franchise convention, and with the historic launch of bone-in wings nationwide.

Walk-On's recently celebrated its 2023 franchise conference in Nashville. The three-day event brought together team members for educational breakout sessions, inspiring keynote speeches, and the vibrant atmosphere of Music City. Co-Owner and former NFL quarterback, Drew Brees, made a special appearance at the awards night to honor outstanding individuals within the Walk-On's family.

During the awards ceremony, Chris McJunkins was recognized as the Franchisee of the Year, while Tristan Curry received the esteemed Walk-On of the Year award. Both individuals were commended for embodying the Walk-On's mentality and delivering exceptional hospitality while making a positive impact in their communities.

McJunkins, an experienced Louisiana restaurateur and leader of the McJunkins Restaurant Group, became the third franchisee to join Walk-On’s in 2015. What started as a single-unit venture quickly transformed into a thriving enterprise and McJunkins expanded his reach throughout Louisiana, Arkansas and Texas. Today, McJunkins has opened his seventh Walk-On’s in Fayetteville, Arkansas with an eighth restaurant currently under construction.

Building off of the team-spirit energy generated at its annual gathering, Walk-On's shared more excitement with guests when the brand introduced three delectable flavors of new bone-in wings to its menu: Buffalo, Sweet Chili, and Lemon Pepper Dry Rub. On August 28, the traditional wings made their national debut and for the enthusiastic Walk-On's fans in the Arlington/Dallas area, there was an extra treat in store. A unique Louisiana Kick flavor, inspired and selected by Walk-On's franchisee and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, was exclusively available at Dallas market restaurants.

Founder of Walk-On's, Brandon Landry, shared his thoughts on this exciting menu addition, saying, "Our journey started with a simple desire to create a place where friends and families could come together to enjoy sports, good company, and exceptional food. We're dedicated to providing a menu that not only satisfies appetites but also captures the essence of Louisiana's rich culinary roots. These new bone-in wings are a perfect addition – just in time for the fall football season."

With more than 75 restaurants open in the U.S., Walk-On's is accelerating nationwide expansion with qualified individuals and investors. Prospective franchise owners looking to be a part of the growing Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux franchise should have business experience, a hunger for entrepreneurship and enthusiasm for the brand, as well as a commitment to serve their community. Ideal owners should also have the capacity to open one or more restaurants and at least $500,000 in liquid capital per location and $1,500,000 in net worth.

To learn more about the Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux franchise opportunity, visit walkonsfranchising.com.