Checkers & Rally's Reimaging Program Working for New and Existing Franchisees

Checkers & Rally's, the drive-thru favorite known for its delicious food, bold flavors, and friendly service, is experiencing a resurgence in some markets across the country. In New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, new operators are taking over existing units, opening new locations, and seeing strong ROI.

The brand has also been utilizing a successful reimaging program that offers a contemporary aesthetic while retaining its signature elements, attracting both existing and new franchisees.

The brand crafted an affordable and streamlined reimaging process, minimizing stress for franchisees. Rest assured, the beloved double drive-thru remains a cornerstone of the Checkers & Rally's experience. Checkers & Rally's offers a reimage incentive program that includes royalty reductions following the update. The initiatives are working and helping to drive comps 20-30% higher than the brand’s AUV.

Dinesh Goswami is a multi-brand franchisee who became a Checkers operator last year. He is helping the brand reestablish the Philadelphia market. So far he has opened or re-opened 5 locations in the Philadelphia market, is scheduled to re-open two more locations by the end of this year, and will have two more units coming in New Jersey markets next year. All of his new locations feature Checkers’ updated prototype look and simplified operating model.

“We believe Checkers is a great brand and wanted to add it to our portfolio,” said Goswami. “We already know the market because of our presence in other brands there and we have teams in place so it was a good move for us.” It doesn’t hurt that Goswami has a history as a top operator who knows how to take over locations and boost their performance.

Goswami’s has remodeled the existing locations he took over, including the inside and outside, and says he is eagerly awaiting to implement the brand’s reimaging process. He expects to do that in 2025.

By improving the restaurants’ operations, cleaning up the looks, and making sure food quality is high, Goswami says he is exceeding Checkers & Rally’s average AUV by as much as 60%.

Another success story comes from Jimy Patel, a multi-brand franchisee first impressed by Checkers & Rally's in Wilmington, Delaware. He transformed a closed location into a thriving Checkers & Rally's unit in 2021 and currently operates two successful restaurants in New Jersey.

Patel loves the Checkers & Rally’s franchise system and says he has, “a good relationship with the operations, marketing, and tech departments. They are always on top of things and we work well together to reach goals.”

Checkers & Rally's offers franchisees a competitive advantage by layering technology, operational efficiencies, and menu innovation that help combat operating costs and keep expenses in line.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Checkers & Rally's boasts a rich history of innovation and craveable food. With more than 800 locations and a flexible building format, the brand is experiencing nationwide expansion. Beyond its delicious offerings, Checkers & Rally's fosters a people-first culture, empowering franchisees, employees, and communities. The brand's dedication to excellence is reflected in numerous industry accolades, the brand has been recognized as “#1 Most Craveable Fries” by Restaurant Business, “Best Franchise Deal” and “Best Drive-Thru in America” by QSR Magazine, and ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list.

There's no better time to become a Checkers & Rally's franchisee. The brand seeks experienced operators to expand their portfolios. Visit checkersfranchising.com to learn more about the brand, investment requirements, and open territories.