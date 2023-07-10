Checkers & Rally's Speeds Up Franchisee Openings with New Modular Builder Partnership 

Last year, iconic drive-thru burger franchise Checkers & Rally’s launched an updated modular building design that included a new and improved look and a number of improvements set to bring more efficiencies to franchisees. The new design offers franchise operators consistency, a lower cost to build, and speeds up how quickly they can get a store open. A year later and the brand has partnered with a new modular building company in Las Vegas to help better meet demand for the structures in western states, giving franchisees there the ability to open locations even faster than before.

“It’s all about speed to market and getting restaurants opened quickly,” said Russ Bernstein, Checkers & Rally’s director of construction. “We can now pair our new west coast modular builder partner with our existing east coast builder and reach franchisees and markets more quickly.”

At a recent trade show in Las Vegas, a current Rally’s multi-unit franchisee and a prospective franchisee got to tour Xtreme Cubes’ facility to see the latest Checkers & Rally’s modular building firsthand. Javier Gomez is a Rally’s multi-unit operator in California and one of the brand’s most successful franchisees.

“I got to see an almost complete Rally’s building inside a big warehouse,” said Gomez. “That gave us an opportunity to walk inside and around the building to discuss what we could add or remove before it goes out to the field.”

Following the tour, Gomez committed to two new Rally’s locations utilizing the modular design. He said the built-in efficiencies of the modular buildings takes out a lot of guess work that can occur when building on location. He’s excited to take delivery of his first building and said, “The workmanship on these buildings is very nice and really strong, and I’m expecting a solid ROI from the investment.”

Also on the tour was Rally’s franchisee prospect Tony Williams. Thanks to what he saw, Williams is now a Rally’s franchisee in Arizona where he’ll be opening several locations as part of his development agreement.

“Rally’s is a forward-thinking company and their innovative approach to these modular buildings has been a game changer,” said Williams. “Now I don’t have to spend my time supervising construction of a stick build on site and wondering if everything will be correctly built. I’m doing two of these modular buildings right out of the box and plan to open more.”

The Checkers & Rally’s unique new modular design building that was launched last year features a contemporary new look, redesigned kitchen, and new equipment to enhance efficiencies, while also allowing operators to maximize their one-of-a-kind drive-thru traffic business.

Bernstein said with the new partnership with Xtreme Cubes, Checkers & Rally’s franchisees can be confident they will get a quality modular building delivered and set up quicker than ever before.

The Tampa, Florida-based Checkers & Rally's is a dominant player in the drive-thru QSR space with more than 800 locations and room to grow. The brand’s small real estate footprint, double drive-thru lanes, and advanced delivery-focused concept has experienced even more success since consumer preferences have shifted to takeout and delivery options. It all adds up to a strong franchise value proposition for both new and existing franchisees.

Interested in finding out more about the franchise brand that has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list? To learn more about franchising with Checkers & Rally’s, the brand’s investment requirements, and where there are open territories, visit checkersfranchising.com.