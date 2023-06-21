Concepts of Craveworthy Brands Debut Refreshed Branding & Innovative Real Estate Formats with New Restaurant Openings

Craveworthy Brands (Craveworthy), a leading portfolio platform company in the fast-casual restaurant industry, continues to make waves with the openings of new Wing It On! and Genghis Grill restaurant locations. The latest Wing It On! location in Mount Dora, Florida will feature the company’s updated branding, and is slated to open in late July. The first Genghis Grill restaurant built in a brand-new restaurant format will also debut on June 23 in Columbus, Ohio. These restaurant openings are indicative of Craveworthys’ commitment to expansion and its ability to identify and nurture emergent and legacy franchise brands.

Owner of Wing it On! in Mount Dora, Jayesh Patel, has more than a decade of entrepreneurial experience, and his business partner David Miller boasts extensive accounting and finance knowledge, as well as significant hospitality and business development experience. With a simplified, innovative menu and a dynamic mobile app, the Mount Dora location will continue to meet growing customer demand for quality wings and sandwiches in the state of Florida. The duo also plan to launch a “Wing It On Wheels” food truck to complement the Mount Dora brick-and-mortar store. This will be the second “Wing It On Wheels” food truck for the brand and is expected to hit the road in Q4 this year.

“We’re looking forward to seeing how the Orlando area responds to the first full-service Wing it On! location in the state of Florida. “Mount Dora is growing fast and so are the appetites of locals for a next-level wing experience. We’re beyond thrilled to be introducing the Mount Dora community to America’s Best Buffalo Wings and this is just the beginning for our brand’s expansion across Central Florida,” said Matt Ensero, founder and CEO of Wing It On!.

Genghis Grill also continues to mark the success of its revitalized franchising initiative with the premiere of the completely new service model in its first Ohio location and first franchise-owned restaurant to open in just under 10 years. By integrating the latest kitchen and operations technology, the brand's new restaurant model optimizes the customer experience, ensuring that guests can place their order, receive their food and drinks and enjoy their meal within just 15 minutes. The restaurant’s smaller footprint includes FlyBuy™ technology to streamline to-go and delivery orders and even kiosk ordering through Toast™ to facilitate speedier service.

With plans to scale this new prototype beyond Columbus, all future Genghis Grill restaurants will be built in the new design. Upcoming locations set to open in the near term include Jackson, Mississippi in the fall of 2023, and two new restaurants in Reno, Nevada coming later this year.

As Craveworthy Brands continues to amplify and expand its brand portfolio, it remains at the forefront of the fast-casual industry, providing rewarding experiences for franchisees and unbeatable value to consumers.

To learn more about Craveworthy Brands, email Rich Guckel at rguckel@craveworthybrands.com