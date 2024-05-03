Coyote Ugly: From Wild Dreams to Franchise Opportunities

Coyote Ugly - a name synonymous with unforgettable nights, lively crowds, and a touch of wildness. But what began as a dream in the heart of one determined woman has now evolved into an international sensation, and the next chapter in the Coyote Ugly story is about to unfold: domestic franchise opportunities.

At Coyote Ugly Saloon, we're not just expanding - we're on a mission for aggressive global growth. And that means huge opportunities for potential franchisees who want to join us on this exhilarating journey.

Our Business Model

Coyote Ugly Saloon's success is built on a simple and unique business model: Beautiful Girls + Booze = Money. Founder Liliana Lovell discovered this winning formula over 25 years ago, and it's been the driving force behind our success ever since. With carefully engineered systems and proven processes, our franchisees have the tools they need to dominate their markets and tap into the worldwide recognition of the Coyote Ugly brand.

Becoming a Coyote Ugly Franchisee

We're looking for the best of the best to join our franchise family. We award franchises to candidates who embody the spirit of Coyote Ugly and who we believe will represent our brand with integrity. Our experienced team works closely with franchisees to provide the support and guidance they need to succeed in their markets.

Think You’ve Got What It Takes?

If you're ready to take the leap and see if you make the Coyote Ugly cut, complete and return our Franchisee Application. But first, let's take a step back and revisit where it all began.

International Success and Domestic Franchise Opportunities

With over 20 years of experience and more than 20 saloons worldwide, Coyote Ugly has become a household name. From a blockbuster movie to three seasons of a reality show, the brand has captured the hearts of audiences around the globe.

Now, we're bringing the Coyote Ugly experience closer to home with domestic franchise opportunities. If you're a seasoned hospitality professional and entrepreneur, there's never been a better time to join the Coyote Ugly family.

Financial Requirements

While the initial investment varies by market, viable prospects will have a minimum available liquidity of $250k and a net worth of $750k with a total investment of about $1m.

Join Us on the Journey

Ready to embark on the adventure of a lifetime? Contact us to learn more about franchise opportunities in your area and take the first step toward becoming a part of the Coyote Ugly legacy. With the most famous bar on the planet leading the way, the sky's the limit for our franchisees. Are you ready to join the pack?

Schedule time to talk more with Angie Kelly at calendly.com/angiebkelly. If you prefer email, reach out to Angie at angie@coyoteuglyfranchise.com. Markets will go quickly, don’t miss your chance! Visit us at Own A Franchise - Coyote Ugly Saloon to learn more. If you really want the inside scoop, have a listen to the Podcast - Coyote Ugly Saloon!