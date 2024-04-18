Coyote Ugly Saloon Saddles Up for More Domestic Growth with Unparalleled Franchise Opportunity

Building on an already successful International Franchise Program, Coyote Ugly Saloon—the iconic bar and brand so famous it inspired a movie —is launching a unique domestic franchise opportunity, set to expand its one-of-a-kind experience in strategic markets in the U.S. and Canada.

With 13 corporate-owned U.S. bars and eight international locations, Coyote Ugly stands primed to soar as post-pandemic crowds continue to flood back to nightlife. And no one does nightlife better than Coyote Ugly Saloon.

“Coyote Ugly is building on three decades of U.S. operations, with continued global expansion and a franchise opportunity now available at home,” says Justin Livingston, Coyote Ugly Saloon’s Vice President of Global Development. “The time is now to allow the right franchisees to get in on the action. We are after big party cities, areas where tourism is big, and great spots for bachelor and bachelorette parties.”

Coyote Ugly Saloon has been a smash from the start, thanks to the vision of entrepreneur Liliana “Lil” Lovell. Lovell, who continues to be a driving force behind the high energy, fun-loving brand, drew up a straightforward business plan: beautiful girls + booze = money.

The original East Village location quickly became New York City’s preeminent drinking establishment. The legend of the famed bar grew into a household name after former bartender and future bestselling author Elizabeth Gilbert crafted a GQ essay on her experience in the late 90s. A Blockbuster-turned cult-classic movie, soundtrack, reality series, podcast, and successful global expansion of the concept followed.

On Tap: Expert Support and Resources and a Proven Path to Success

With the infrastructure for scale and carefully engineered, proven systems and processes in place, Coyote Ugly Saloon seeks to expand its reach with highly qualified franchise partners in cities known for nightlife, like thriving existing U.S. locations in Nashville, Tennessee, Austin, Texas, and Las Vegas.

“This is a powerhouse brand. And, with that comes big opportunity, but also a big responsibility,” Livingston says. “We are looking for people with experience in the hospitality industry, so it is important a franchisee have a baseline knowledge of the entertainment world before joining Coyote Ugly.”

Franchise partners can look to leverage the brand power with a track record of worldwide operational excellence and a franchise blueprint designed for sustained success as the most famous bar on the planet.

“Coyote Ugly is all about entertainment and fun,” Livingston says. “There are not many places where dancing on the bar is encouraged. It is high energy, inclusive to all, and a blast of a night out! This is about engaging the customers to create lifelong memories. It isn't just another night out at the bar.”

Are you ready to be part of the next chapter of Coyote Ugly Saloon? Discover your opportunities to expand with one of the hottest concepts in the bar and nightclub business. Get started today when you head to coyoteuglysaloon.com/franchising or book a time to connect directly with Angie Kelly, Coyote Ugly’s development coordinator, angiebkelly/coyote-ugly-franchise-interest.