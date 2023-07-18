Craveworthy Brands Bolsters Executive Team with Seasoned Industry Leaders Jeremy Theisen and Kim DeCarolis

Craveworthy Brands, the revolutionary portfolio company disrupting the restaurant industry, has made two significant additions to its leadership team. The appointments of Jeremy Theisen as Chief Growth & Development Officer and Kim DeCarolis as Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth demonstrate Craveworthy Brands' commitment to driving franchise expansion, concept innovation, and overall success. With their remarkable industry experience and proven track records in scaling franchise businesses, DeCarolis and Theisen bring a wealth of expertise and strategic vision to the growing company.

With an impressive 20-year track record leading high-growth start-ups in the restaurant sector, Theisen brings not only his extensive industry experience with him, but also a knack for developing winning teams through a culture-first mentality and robust training programs. His skill set has consistently resulted in significant market share gains and successful strategies for new market entry. Prior to joining Craveworthy Brands, Theisen led franchise teams while serving as Chief Growth Officer at FAT Brands, Chief Revenue Officer of PathSpot, and Chief Sales Officer of Punchh. In these roles, he demonstrated his ability to launch new revenue streams and drive substantial growth for operators. In his role at Craveworthy, Theisen will closely collaborate with CEO, Gregg Majewski, supporting the company's vision for franchise and brand development. He will identify investment and acquisition opportunities, integrating acquisitions into the Craveworthy Brands platform and positioning them for franchise and revenue-scaling efforts.

The second major franchise growth addition in recent weeks and a key player in the franchise growth plans currently underway, DeCarolis joins the team with over a decade of experience in sales, marketing, and compliance leadership positions. Throughout her career, DeCarolis has consistently surpassed growth goals, developing successful sales strategies to expand brands into new markets. Her previous executive sales roles in the restaurant and franchise sectors, including positions at FAT Brands, PathSpot, SevenRooms, and Punchh, have equipped her with a deep understanding of franchise investors' motivations and the ability to align their goals with the right restaurant investments. This proficiency will be instrumental in executing a franchise sales strategy to drive the growth of each concept within the Craveworthy Brands portfolio.

DeCarolis and Theisen add to the now 100+ years of collective industry expertise on the corporate leadership team and emphasize the nationwide expansion plans for the brands in the Craveworthy portfolio. As Craveworthy Brands continues to reshape the restaurant industry, these appointments position the company for accelerated growth and continued disruption in the marketplace.

To learn more about Craveworthy Brands and our portfolio of fast-growing franchise opportunities, email our Franchise Development team franchising@craveworthybrands.com.