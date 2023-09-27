Craveworthy Brands' Momentum Builds as the Restaurant Platform Enters Q4 

Since its formation, Craveworthy Brands has placed customer-centric strategies and a commitment to delivering exceptional offerings at the forefront for guests and franchisees alike. Because of the operator-built company’s strong core values and vision, it has spent the last three fiscal quarters accelerating growth and development, which includes the official launch of its latest concept, the debut of an online feedback platform partnership, additional brand accolades and an expanding leadership team.

Lucky Cat Poke Company, a fast-casual poke restaurant from the minds of Chef Robert Kabakoff and Chef Becca McIntyre opened in August as Craveworthy Brands’ newest concept. Fusing traditional Hawaiian flavors with a modern twist, Lucky Cat’s first location is in the Oakbrook Center in Illinois. The brand plans to expand through virtual kitchen models, with a target of opening 55 by the end of the year.

A more seasoned brand in the Craveworthy repertoire, Wing It On!, made an appearance at the 2023 National Buffalo Wing Festival over Labor Day weekend to not only showcase its new LavaBerry Pop Rocks Dry Rub, but also score a first-place win for Best Buffalo Sauce in America for the second year in a row.

“We have shown that even a small competitor can take down giants in the wing segment, and that’s why we have a huge growth trajectory ahead of us,” said Matt Ensero, the brand’s sauce creator as well as Wing It On!’s Founder and President.

In keeping its promise of continued excellence and customer satisfaction, Craveworthy’s new partnership with Ovation, an online feedback platform that allows real-time chatting and powerful reporting, will enable enhanced measuring of guest experiences. Not only will the features and tools available permit customers to engage with the brand directly, but they will also allow brands to easily act on deep operational insights provided by Ovation’s AI platform.

“Guest feedback and insights are at the core of everything we do at Craveworthy, and Ovation is the absolute best tool available to gather and deliver them.” Said Gregg Majewski, CEO of Craveworthy Brands.

Adding to the parent company’s strong focus on technological advancements, Warwick McLaren joined Craveworthy in August as the Vice President of Digital Technology. McLaren brings a high level of expertise in marketing technology, having led digital transformations for Global Franchise Group and FAT Brands. McLaren will drive the integration of cutting-edge technology to streamline operations, enhancing customer interactions and providing new ways for patrons to enjoy Craveworthy.

